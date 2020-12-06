BD to sign maiden bilateral PTA with Bhutan today



Bangladesh is going to sign its maiden Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) today with Bhutan, a move which is expected to boost the bilateral trade between the two neighboring countries in the coming days.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said these while addressing a press conference on Saturday at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.





Tipu Munshi said, "Bangladesh will sign its first PTA with Bhutan. Although Bhutan is a small country, but we have emotional attachment with Bhutan since they were the first country to recognize Bangladesh on December 6, 1971."





Commerce Secretary Md Jafar Uddin spoke at the press conference while Commerce Ministry Additional Secretary Md Obaidul Azam, Foreign Ministry Additional Secretary Mashfee Binte Shams and FTA Wing Chief of the Commerce Ministry Md Shahidul Islam were also present.





The Commerce Minister informed that he himself would sign the agreement on behalf of Bangladesh which is also the country's first such bilateral preferential trade agreement. The Economic Affairs Minister of Bhutan Lyonpo Loknath Sharma will sign the agreement on behalf of the Bhutanese side.He said Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering will join the event virtually.





