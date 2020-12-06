Resist smuggling, protect sovereignty

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the course-completion parade of BGB's 95th batch at BGB training Centre and College in Satkania, Chattogram through video conferencing from Ganobhaban to Saturday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the personnel of the Border Guard Bangladesh- BGB to resist smuggling alongside protecting the country's independence and sovereignty.She was addressing the course-completion parade of BGB's 95th batch at BGB training Centre and College at Satkania, Chattogram through video conferencing from her official residence Ganobhaban on Saturday.





Directing the BGB personnel to discharge duties with discipline and ensure services to the country and the nation, Sheikh Hasina said, "You have to love your country and work for people." she said. She asked the BGB personnel to execute the orders of seniors and be fearless in discharging duties, and work having sympathy for juniors.





The head of the government directed the newly-recruited BGB personnel to follow the basic four principles of the force -- morale, brotherhood, discipline and skill-- with sincerity and honesty. The premier mentioned that her government has been working to turn the BGB into a modern border force with international standard through its development and modernization.''That is why we have adopted 'the Border Guard Bangladesh Vision 2041'. Recently, we have turned the BGB as a three-dimensional force with capacity of operations in water, land and air," she added.





Sheikh Hasina went on to add that her government has taken a plan to recruit more 15,000 manpower in phases. In addition, as part of the smart border management ultramodern surveillance equipment, ATV and modern APC, helicopter, vehicle scanner and speedboat have been introduced alongside installation of new BOPs and BSPs.





The Prime Minister recalled the heroic role of the BGB, the then East Pakistan Rifles (EPR), in spreading the proclamation of Independence of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 25, 1971 and in the Liberation War.She also talked about the second wave of Covid-19 and called upon all to stay cautious about it and follow the health guidelines to keep safe from this deadly disease.The premier reiterated that the government has made advance payment to get vaccines for coronavirus to protect people from the fatal disease.





