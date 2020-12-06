Bangabandhu sculpture vandalized in Kushtia

An under-construction sculpture in Kushtia was defaced on Friday night. -Channel I online



Amid growing opposition from Islamist groups to the statues of Father of the Nation, a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been defaced by vandals under the cover of night in Kushtia.





The right hand, face and parts of the left hand of the statue, which is under construction at a five-road intersection in Kushtia Municipality, were damaged late Friday.Different organizations expressed grievances over the matter after it came to their notice on Saturday morning.Authorities are yet to identify the culprits behind the vandalism.





The Kushtia Municipality took the initiative to build three statues of Bangabandhu at the site. Work on the statue targeted by the vandals was almost complete before the incident. "We were almost done with the construction of one of Bangabandhu's statues. Suddenly, the vandals broke its right hand, damaged the entirety of the face and parts of the its left hand at night," said Robiul Islam, executive engineer of Kushtia Municipality.





Superintendent of Police in Kushtia said, "We've identified those involved after reviewing the CCTV camera footage of the incident. The culprits will soon be brought to justice." Aslam Hossain, Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia, said, "Vandalizing the statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in victory month is being taken seriously. Whoever is involved in the act will face legal action."





The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal or JaSoD subsequently held human-chain protest over the vandalism at the town's NS Road.While speaking at the program, Golam Mohsin, Kushtia district JaSoD President, said that, "We received complaints that Friday prayer sermons in different mosques had incited devotees who went for prayers to remove the statues."

