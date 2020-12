Ferry services were shut down on Sunday morning on the key Paturia-Daulatdia route.





More than 400 vehicles are stuck on both ends waiting to traverse the river due to d ense fog.





BIWTC Aricha Sector Manager Mohiuddin Rasel said the fog intensified after midnight.





“Visibility fell drastically around 7:30am. So, we decided to keep ferry services off to avoid accidents,” he said.





Rasel said they would resume ferry operations once the visibility improves.

