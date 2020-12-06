Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill

A new report by a National Academy of Sciences committee hasfound that “directed” microwave radiation is the likely cause of illnessesamong American diplomats in Cuba and China.

The study commissioned by the State Department and releasedSaturday is the latest attempt to find a cause for the mysterious illnessesthat started to emerge in late 2016 among U.S. personnel in Havana.

The study found that “directed, pulsed radio frequencyenergy appears to be the most plausible” explanation for symptoms that includedintense head pressure, dizziness and cognitive difficulties. It found thisexplanation was more likely than other previously considered causes such astropical disease or psychological issues. The study did not name a source forthe energy and did not say it came as the result of an attack, though it didnote that previous research on this type of injury was done in the formerSoviet Union.

In its report, the 19-member committee noted that it facedsignificant challenges in trying to get to the bottom of the medical mystery.Among them, not everyone reported the same symptoms and the National Academy ofSciences research did not have access to all the previous studies on theillnesses, some of which are classified.

“The committee found these cases quite concerning, in partbecause of the plausible role of directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy as amechanism, but also because of the significant suffering and debility that hasoccurred in some of these individuals,” said committee chairman David Relman, aprofessor of medicine at Stanford University. “We as a nation need to addressthese specific cases as well as the possibility of future cases with aconcerted, coordinated, and comprehensive approach.”

The health effects were experienced by about two dozenAmericans affiliated with the U.S. Embassy in Cuba as well as Canadiandiplomats and personnel at the U.S. consulate in Guanghzhou, China, in early2017.

Some of the Americans have been critical of the U.S.government’s response to their health complaints and at least one has filed suitagainst the State Department.

Between late 2016 and May 2018, several U.S. and Canadiandiplomats in Havana complained of health problems from an unknown cause. OneU.S. government count put the number of American personnel affected at 26.

Some reported hearing high-pitched sounds similar tocrickets while at home or staying in hotels, leading to an early theory of asonic attack.

