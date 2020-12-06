3 killed in Natore road mishap





Three men killed in a road mishap where three of them wereriding single motor bike they fell into a roadside ditch after hitting a treewhich left them all dead on the spot on early Sunday at Duaria in Lalpurupazila of Natore said Selim Reza, officer-in-charge of Lalpur Police Station.

The departed were identified as Foysal, Sajib and Sohan ofRazapur area in Baraigram upazila.

Police reached on the spot right after the accident, recovered the bodies and sent them to localhospital morgue.

The number of road crashes and casualties on Bangladesh’sroads and highways marked a sharp rise in November last as 439 people werekilled and 682 others injured in 417 accidents during the month, according to areport by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF), an organisation working to ensuresafer roads.

The report was prepared based on accident news carried byseven national dailies, five online news portals and the electronic media.

