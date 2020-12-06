Bangladesh signs Preferential Trade Agreement with Bhutan





Bangladesh signed its maiden Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Bhutan on Sunday that aims to enhance trade between the two countries through trade facilitation.



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Bhutanese Economic Affairs Minister Lyonpo Loknath Sharma signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering witnessed the signing ceremony joining the event virtually from Ganobhaban in Dhaka and Thimphu respectively.





The PTA with Bhutan is the first such bilateral preferential trade agreement Bangladesh signed with any country since independence in 1971.





The signing was held today to make the day memorable as on this day in 1971, Bhutan became the first country in the world to recognize Bangladesh’s independence.

