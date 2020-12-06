US COVID-19 cases hit over 14.5 mln





More than 14.5 million people in the United States havecontracted COVID-19 so far, and the vast region of California will enter a newstay-at-home order on Sunday night.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country hit14,577,003 as of 7:26pm EST on Saturday (1226GMT), and its death toll reachedover 281,000, according to data updated by Johns Hopkins University.

Daily infections in the country set a new record high ofnearly 228,000 cases on Friday, according to the Associated Press, reportsXinhua.

The vast region of the US state of California, includingSouthern California and parts of Central California, will enter a newstay-at-home order on Sunday night, as many parts of the state have hit the 15percent or lower threshold for intensive care unit (ICU) capacity amid COVID-19surge, local health authorities said Saturday.

Based on the latest ICU data, the 11-county SouthernCalifornia region which includes Los Angeles County, and San Joaquin Valleyregion in Central California, have dropped below 15 percent ICU capacity, saidthe California Department of Public Health in a statement.

It noted that the regional stay-at-home order will takeeffect in those two regions at 11:59 p.m. Sunday local time (0759GMT) and willremain in effect for at least three weeks.

The two regions are home to around 27 million people in themost populous state in the United States with a population of around 40million.

In response to the recent rapidly increasing number of newcases and hospitalizations from the virus, California Governor Gavin Newsom onThursday announced plans for the regional stay-at-home order to contain thepandemic based on hospital capacity, which is designed to be triggered whenfewer than 15 percent of beds are available in ICU for a region.

In its latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the CDCcautioned that the United States is experiencing "high levels of"COVID-19 transmission.

Noting that COVID-19 pandemic control requires "amultipronged application of evidence-based strategies," the CDChighlighted a series of measures including universal face mask use, physicaldistancing and avoiding non-essential indoor spaces.

"Compelling evidence now supports the benefits of clothface masks for both source control (to protect others) and, to a lesser extent,protection of the wearer," it said.

"A community-level plan for distribution of face masksto specific populations, such as those who might experience barriers to access,should be developed," the CDC added.

