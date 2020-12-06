Derailment snaps Sylhet's rail links with other parts of country





Three containers of an oil-laden tanker derailed at ShahjibazarRail Station in Sayestaganj upazila of Habiganj on Sunday which left the Sylhet'srail communication disconnected from the other parts of the country.

Oil tanker from Akhaura in Brahmanbaria veered off the tracknear Shahjibazar Rail Station said assistant station master of SayestaganjJunction Mushfique Hossain.

Two passenger trains and a freight train got stranded in differentrail stations, he said.

A relief train from Akhaura left for Habiganj to remove thederailed containers.

