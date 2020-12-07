One-eyed development under one-eyed capitalism





One need not look farther to understand the failure of the communist system than the demolition of the Berlin wall in 1989. In the same way, one need not look farther to understand the failure of capitalism than the rise of Donald Trump to the presidency of America. These two truths also prove that both the communist and capitalist systems have their own problems. Neither is flawless. And both the systems have their own strengths. The systems, inspite of the intense conflicts between them, have learnt a lot from each other and each adopted many of other's positive characteristics.







Marx, Engels and Lenin all admitted that capitalism was unquestionably the most progressive economic system mankind ever achieved but at the same declared the end of it through replacement by a new system of socialism. Their prediction of fall of capitalism in countries came true, but partially, not in full. Since Marx published his Das Kapital, 150 years have passed with capitalism still standing as the dominant state system across the global, yet not as a hero but a struggling villain. The communist system has also failed to prove itself as heroic as it promised in the beginning. The fall of the communist system has not given the capitalists any sound sleep with a taste of victory, they look more embattled, sleep-starved and ridiculous now, as the Trump presidency does.







French economist Thomas Piketty has documented the travails of modern capitalism in his famous book 'Capital in the Twenty-First Century'. Searching of the soul of capitalism has begun by many and efforts are on to save the system from dying. Problems, faults and weaknesses of the system are being identified and solutions to these for the system to contribute some more days are being put forward. These problems, faults and weaknesses is the perfect ground for the birth and rise of Trump in America and his likes elsewhere.







The ground is the accumulation of more wealth of the earth into fewer hands and increasing inequality among classes in society. Capitalism has yet failed to devise any sustainable and effective system to correct this defect in its soul.







William Greider in his book The Soul of Capitalism (2004) wrote that most Americans only three or four generations ago "lived in dwellings that lacked indoor plumbing, not to mention electricity and central heating. Most families were tenants, not owners. Life was simpler, certainly, but also much shorter." Since then the progress of America as well as other capitalist countries has been dazzling. Mr Greider wrote, "Half of the children born in 1900 were dead by the age 40," now 95 percent live to 40 and half to 79. For this development the writer gives credit to the government of America. He wrote, "It was government, not private enterprise, that built the sewers and water systems that eradicated common illnesses and thus extended longevity; government also built the roads and schools and financed technological development."







We in Bangladesh can find a lot of similarities with the American situation regarding the role of government in our case of development. This is true for every capitalist country, in fact. In the same way, socialist countries that adopted some capitalist elements in their system have done better than others. Those who have attempted to build pure socialism severing all connections with capitalism have fallen into the trap of isolationism and been on the brink of collapse. The Chinese miraculous development trajectory is owing to its marriage with capitalism. China has long become a capitalist country run by a communist government. This peculiarity has made all the differences in Chinese capitalism unknown to America and others. In the eyes of many, some capitalist countries in Europe and Japan in Asia are nothing but communists for their social programmes that guarantee more or less equitable progress for the majority of people. Those capitalist countries who have been able to contain the rise of inequality to some limit are seeing less upheavals in this world of Trumpism.





Bangladesh is following this system of one-eyed capitalism. We, therefore, see fruits of development go into pockets of a few people leaving a large number with what trickles down to them or fully deprived. Every capitalist development is achieved through more or less depleting the natural resources that belong to everyone in society. So accumulating a large amount of wealth by a few people in the name of "survival of the fittest" in the one-eyed capitalist society goes against natural fairness. Every person in society is entitled to the development share that happens with or without his/her direct involvement. Development is a collective experience, not individual, which one-eyed capitalist politicians and policymakers fail to understand.







Our country needs to discard the path of one-eyed development under one-eyed capitalism and embrace the path of equitable development, development for all, not a few. The fruits of development must be distributed to all by adopting socialist elements as many as possible in our state policy; otherwise this capitalism itself will fail to survive.



Alamgir Khan writes on theatre, education and socio-political issues.

Leave Your Comments