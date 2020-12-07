Appeasement policy- a success or failure

In demand of Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, the statue of the Greek Goddess of Justice Themis was removed from the Supreme Court premises in 2017.





Today the problem facing Bangladesh about ultra-religious fundamentalism which rose its head again is, whether the government would resist it or follow an appeasement policy with them. Almost a similar problem arose in Europe with ultra-national Fascism in the last century and European governments were divided on whether to resist it or appease it. We can take a lesson from the history of Europe. When the leader of Germany, Hitler occupied Austria and posed threat to other neighboring countries, the-then Prime minister of Britain Neville Chamberlain preferred a policy of appeasement. He thought if he could make a peace treaty with Hitler and allowed him some concession then he could stop him from attacking other countries. Chamberlain flew to Munich, a German city and made a peace treaty with Hitler, known as The Munich treaty. He came back to London and declared in the airport," With the help of my Munich Treaty Europe will enjoy peace for the next 20 years."





Not even a year passed when Hitler attacked Poland violating the Munich pact and he was ready to occupy Holland, Belgium and other countries. Chamberlain's theory of peace proved to be a failure and he had to resign as a Tory Prime Minister. Winston Churchill was against this appeasement policy and he took his place. He believed in resisting Fascism if needed by declaring war against them. Now Churchill got his chance and formed a war coalition government with Labour and the Liberals. France was an ally of Britain then.







Both Britain and France declared war against Hitler. The Second World War began. After the war, Chamberlain became a myth of failed peace policy. In his personal life, he always carried an umbrella with him. At that time the news media made a cartoon of him with this umbrella ridiculing his peace policy. Even poet Tagore ridiculed Chamberlain on his policy in one of his writing saying, "My pen is not made of the stick of Chamberlain's umbrella ". 75 years after the Second World War Chamberlain's appeasement policy is still used as a myth of failure by European politicians.







Now Bangladesh is facing a grave challenge from ultra-religious fundamentalism. The fundamentalists are dead against secularism, but 49 years ago independent Bangladesh was founded on this principle. This principle was incorporated in the country's constitution also. After a military takeover, the military and dictatorial rulers tried to erase this principle and patronized the defeated communal and religious forces to become a political force in the country again. After coming back to power Awami League tried and executed the top Jamaati leaders for their war crimes but took an appeasement policy towards other Islamic forces, especially, Hefazat.





In 2013 after a one-night showdown with Hefazat, the Awami League government made an undeclared treaty with them accepting their few but dangerous demands. After this treaty, it was thought that the present government has successfully divided the religious forces, made a division between Jamaat and Hefazat, and democracy and secularism were safe in the country, but it was proved to be untrue. For Hefazat's pressure, our secular curriculum of education was distorted. The sculptures established to beautify Dhaka city and represent our cultural heritage were broken by Hefazatis one by one and the government followed the path of least resistance. First, they broke the sculpture of Balaka in front of Dhaka Biman's office, They then destroyed the beautiful Baul sculpture in front of Dhaka airport. Then they demanded the demolition of a Greek-style sculpture in front of the Supreme Court. The government accepted their demand and removed it from the front of the Supreme Court.





Just like Hitler when he attacked Austria and occupied it, Britain first thought he will not dare attack them, but when Hitler attacked Britain and France and his soldiers came up to Dover, the shore of the English Channel, then Britain realized her past folly. Standing in the parliament Churchill declared, "We are alone in the beach." Now in Bangladesh when the ultra-religious forces demanded to destroy the sculpture in front of the Supreme Court, the government obeyed their demand. Perhaps, the government could not imagine that they would object to establishing the sculpture of the founding father. When I am writing this article, I received news that all the fundamentalist leaders called a press conference in the reporters' unity hall to tell that sculptures and idols (murtis) are the same. They are prohibited in Islam and if anybody tried to build the sculpture of even the father of the nation they will destroy it.





Now the present government is facing two challenges from the Hefazat. The government claimed that sculptures and idols are not the same. Sculptures represent the cultural heritage of the country and idols are for worship. All the Muslim countries except Saudi Arabia have their sculptures. Bangladesh is no exception. The fundamentalists challenged the government's declaration that sculptures and idols are not the same. On the other hand, the government has decided that they will establish the father of the nation's sculpture in the Dholaikhal area of Dhaka. Immediately the fundamentalist leaders challenged this decision and declared that they will wipe out any sculpture of anyone that the government tried to build. Now the government is facing the same dilemma, whether to resist it with all its might or appease Hefazat to its humiliation. The nation's future is depending on the present government's decision. Whether this country will remain a democratic and secular one or will gradually become a shadow of Pakistan or Afghanistan depends on the government.





In our present government, we will find the presence of the existence of Chamberlain and Churchill. The greater number of Awami Leaguers are fearful of losing power and want to make further peace with Hefazat. Succumbing to their demands by postponing or delaying the building of the sculpture of the father of the nation. The other section of the party in power though minority, strongly oppose their party and government's appeasement policy towards Hefazat. They think if they strongly opposed the Hefzati demands in the past, the present situation would not have arisen. They further think that a strong confrontation with these decadent forces would bring their final defeat which remained unfinished in 1971. For this confrontation the nation will suffer at first however, the success following this will be a lasting one. The future of a democratic, secular Bangladesh will be secured.







Now the decision which prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the leader of Awami League will take will decide the fate of Bangladesh. Our young generation and young and intellectuals are fully behind Sheikh Hasina to take a strong measure against the rise of religious fascism. They already showed that support in meetings, processions and by making a successful human chain in the Dhaka city. In 1971 father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took the decision to confront religious and military fascism. Now on the eve of our 50th anniversary of freedom, what path his brave daughter is going to take in this situation?



The writer is a prominent journalist based in United Kingdom.

