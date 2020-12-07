People like Shakib Al Hasan and their challenging life!





Shakib Al Hasan, the brightest star in Bangladesh cricket is in a new controversy. It seems that controversies are not leaving him. With Shakib Al Hasan barely returning to the field after a one-year ICC ban and fans eagerly waiting to see again their favorite star's glamorous show on the field, the new controversy has created an embarrassing situation for him.







Controversies, however, are nothing new for Shakib Al Hasan. He has made headlines a number of times for such incidences as losing his cool on a spectator for abusing his family, getting in dispute with the board, and, a year ago, being accused of concealing match-fixing offers from some gambler. This time, however, the nature of this controversy is little different. The news of his participation in a puja ceremony in Kolkata, rather his 'inauguration' of the event in the language of his critics, has angered a section of the country. In their opinion, Shakib, being a Muslim, did not do anything right by 'inaugurating' the puja ceremony. Even one of the fans came to Facebook Live and threatened to kill him with a 'ram da' in his hand. Finally, even Shakib Al Hasan has had to apologize for hurting anyone's feelings by explaining the incident before the media. That definitely relaxed tension to some extent, but it is difficult to say whether it has been completely resolved.





The people of this country love sports. They are big fans of sports. Until the '70s, football was the main attraction of the country's sports world. The game of cricket in this country was a kind of stranger. One of the reasons might have been that the game needs expensive arrangements and is run by rules not that easy to understand. Cricket started developing in this country from 80's.The cricketers of the past generation of this country have had to do a lot of hard work to bring cricket to today's position. As far back as I can remember, at some point in the '80s or' 90s, the country's cricketers once set up a program to play cricket on the highways, saddened by the lack of the ground facilities as demanded in comparison with football. With the historic win of the ICC Trophy in the '90s under the leadership of the players like Akram and Bulbul, upsetting one or two cricket giants in successive world cup campaigns, and being awarded ODI status and later test status, too, by ICC brought cricket to such a paramount position where you can say that there is no other sport even close to it. While the players have not always been able to meet the expectations of the spectators, they have been by their side, kept encouraging them. Thus, for the people of this country, sports and cricket have become kind of synonymous. Likewise, cricket has become the biggest advertisement of the country in the sports world today. Is that all? For the people of this country, cricket is a source of unity, where they all become one. When our players compete in the international arena, the soul of 170 million people of the country gets totally stuck to the playground, wishing them success and forgetting all the differences. In this country divided into many factions, you will find then only one faction that is named Bangladesh.





Over the years, the country has produced many talented cricketers, based on whose performances and achievements, the country's cricket has been able to come to where it is today. The names of many glorious cricketers can be mentioned one by one, who from time to time have fascinated the sports fans of the country with their wonderful styles, have brightened the face of the country in the sports arena of the world. However, the player who has consistently spread his brilliance in the crowd of these stars, has created a unique seat like jewel in everyone's mind, is none other than Shakib Al Hasan. The living legend of Bangladesh cricket has the record of holding the position of the best all-rounder in all formats of cricket for a long time. His dazzling performance in the last ODI World Cup has taken him to a unique height.





As you can imagine, Shakib Al Hasan has already achieved a lot as a player. The extraordinary passion of the people of this country for cricket, and his incessant radiance of light in this arena, has made Shakib an icon among the youth of this country. Shakib's speech, movements, eating habits, thoughts ? all these are the subject of constant discussion among his fans, worthy of following and imitation to them. Definitely there are reasons why ad farms make people like Shakib models in so many ads of them. It is undoubtedly a source of unparalleled joy and immense glory for a Shakib. The problem is, as is often the case with popular celebrities, it leaves no personal life for people like Shakib Al Hasan. The camera follows them all the time. You never know when you will get something worth sharing to fans. But, they are nothing but human beings. You can't expect all the work of a man to be good, acceptable to all. But, some very passionate people think, since it is Shakib Al Hasan, every thought, every action must be perfect. Therin lies the challenge. As soon as the lime fell from the drink, the sound rose and the boo began to sound. Why, buddy? Can't a man make a mistake? However, yes, it is true that considering the expectations of the people, ones like Shakib always needs to step carefully. There can be no reason to think that Shakib is not aware of this. Even then Shakib is a human being, you can't overrule chances of errors.





Like many other people in this country, Shakib Al Hasan is also a devout Muslim. I guess, he offers Salat regularly. Usually, people in this country perform Hajj at the end of their life after all their wants and needs have been fulfilled. Shakib has already performed Hajj at this very young age. Shakib is not alone, it has been reported in the media that many players of the Bangladesh team take part in the game while fasting during Ramadan. As far as I remember, one day while exchanging views with reporters after the match, Shakib was saying that most of the players of his team are devoted to prayers. Maybe, many may not have expected that one such Shakib Al Hasan, who is at the same time an icon to the youth of this country, will go to 'inaugurate' the puja program. Shouldn't we listen to what Shakib Al Hasan has to say about this? If his explanation is not acceptable to you, if you think that as a Muslim, as an idol of thousands of young people in this country, he should not have done it, you can certainly criticize it. You can share your anger, sadness, grief with him directly or through the media. However, you certainly cannot threaten to kill him. Moreover, you also need to make sure that your criticism does not turn into declaim.





When the Arabs reached the pinnacle of barbarism in the age of ignorance, Islam made them civilized. Just civilized? Has the world ever seen until now equitable examples of the moral character left by the Companions of the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him)? How did happen this transformation? By the sword? By condemnation, cursing? In the Holy Qur'an, Allah has repeatedly given this guidance to His Prophet (peace be upon him) that he should convey the message of truth in beautiful and heartfelt language. 'And talk to them in a way that touches their heart.' (Qur'an 4:63) The Prophet (peace be upon him) termed a believer as a mirror for another believer. So if someone has made a mistake, you would definitely criticize it, but it should be constructive, for the purpose of correction. Your language should be gentle and kind. Otherwise, the result will be the opposite, there will be no gain. '(O Prophet!) It is a mercy of Allah to you that you are kind to them. If you were harsh-speaking, hard-hearted, they would surely move away from you. So, forgive them and seek forgiveness (to Allah) for them.' (Qur'an 3: 159)



The writer is Professor, Department of Pharmacy Jahangirnagar University.

