Diner Sheshe





"When I was six years old, there was construction work going on near my school. A goat had even died because of an open wire being left carelessly. Maa was skeptical about sending me to school, but I didn't want to miss my PT session so I reassured her and left.







We had kho kho in PT that day-I played so well that I tore my shoes; had to walk barefoot. I was on my way home with friends, when I felt a sharp pain in my legs and a current flow through my body. My legs were entangled in the wire; I tried to use my hands to break free, but I felt the same current in my right hand. That's all I remember-I woke up eight days later in a hospital bed. I remember that day vividly. I opened my eyes and saw Maa sitting next to me; I tried to reach out to her, but I couldn't. I had no right hand.





I tried to get up but couldn't…both my legs were bandaged and my left leg was amputated. As a 6 year old, my dreams of becoming a police officer fell apart. Three years of my life went in hospital check ups. I'd see my friends cycle and play gully cricket; it would break my heart. I would constantly ask maa, 'Why did Bhagwan Ji punish me?' But Maa had no answers; she'd cry with me. She even gave away the police uniform she'd gifted me.







Over time, I became thick skinned. I started going alone for my dressings; I'd even remove the patti by myself. The doctors were surprised. But since then, I decided that I didn't want my life to revolve around one incident; I wanted to move on. So I got back to my studies. Returning to school wasn't easy-I would sit out during PT, my favorite part about school. But I told myself that if I studied hard, I would do something in life. With that determination, I cleared my 12th well. After, I took up a data entry job.





