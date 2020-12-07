Worldwide waffling





Lon Adams, known for developing the recipe for Slim Jim jerky, has died from Covid-19 complications on Saturday, his funeral home confirmed. He was 95. Adams, whose full name was Alonzo T. Adams II, is best known for his contributions to the popular Slim Jim jerky. Though Adolph Levis invented Slim Jim in 1928, Adams is credited with developing the more current Slim Jim formula, a spokesperson for Conagra Brands, the manufacturer of the jerky, told CNN.



"Conagra Brands was saddened to learn of the passing of Lon Adams, and we extend our condolences to his family and loved ones. We are grateful for the contributions that Lon made to Slim Jim," the company said in a statement to CNN.









Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy supporter Jimmy Lai has been charged with fraud and detained until a court hearing in April next year. On Thursday a court denied him bail over a charge relating to the illegal use of his company's premises. It comes a day after three prominent pro-democracy activists were jailed.







The arrests have raised fears of a renewed crackdown on the city's activists and media figures, spurred by a controversial new security law. Mr Lai, 72, was arrested on Wednesday night along with two other senior executives from media company Next Digital. Mr Lai is the founder of Next Digital which publishes Apple Daily, a well-read tabloid that is frequently critical of Hong Kong and mainland Chinese leadership.















After racing through its draft and an abbreviated free agency period in November, the NBA released its schedule Wednesday for the opening week of the upcoming 2020-21 season, including the traditional five-game slate on Christmas Day.



Because it seeks to host games in home markets during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NBA opted to release its 72-game schedule, which is shortened from the traditional 82 games, in two parts to account for the possibility of positive tests requiring that games be delayed.



The first half of the schedule will be released in full Friday, covering games from Dec. 22 to March 4. The second half of the schedule - which covers March 11 to May 16 - will be released once the NBA gets closer to its all-star break, which will run from March 5 to 10.





When Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was shot and killed, on March 31, 1995, millions of dreams died with her. Known as the Queen of Tejano music, the 23-year-old Texas native had spent most of her short life performing but had just begun ascending into a pop firmament dominated by singers she idolized: Janet Jackson, Paula Abdul, Madonna. Offstage, Selena was breaking into the fashion industry and talking about starting a family with her husband and bandmate, Chris Pérez.For her father and manager Abraham Quintanilla Jr., her success was a triumph over the racist, xenophobic music industry that had shut out his rock band in the '60s. She inspired dreaming in her fans, too, many of them young Latinas who'd never seen someone like themselves.

