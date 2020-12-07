Untouchability: A curse for the humanity



Shanti Bashfor (45), lives with her eight members family on the north end of Gaibandha city, a northern district headquarter of Bangladesh.Her two rooms housemade of corrugated iron sheet on the bank of Ghagat lake (also known as Alai river) become risky to live on during flood. And the unprotected latrine and tubewell along the lake just suggests how the people of around 30 families of Harijan community (Sweeper community) suffer badly during the flood which is almost every year's phenomena to the people of Teesta-Baramaphutra river basin. Shanti Bahsfor's husband died some few years back. The breadwinner of the family, Shanti, earns Tk. 1000 monthly from her job at the Pourashava (city corporation).She has been in this job since 1987.







She works here on daily basis (Master roll employee)-four hours per day ranging from 5am to 9am. How do you manage your family with this income? She kept silent for a while and replied "we have to manage with the supports from others and in most cases, we manage loan from the moneylenders at high rates and when we get monthly salary most of it goes for paying loans. In addition to this, I get widow-allowance from the government (social welfare department) at Tk. 1500 after every three months." Her son visits villages every day for getting toilet cleaning works and on a good day he can earn up to Tk. 300 and somedays he cannot earn. Her daughter TarjenBashfor (20) along with two kids has taken shelter to her after the death of her husband to a road accident in last month.Both mother and daughter seem to be sick and lack of nutrition is visible in their appearance.





The situation of AduriBashfor (35), the next door neighbour of shanti Bashfor is not much different from others. A widow and mother of four daughters and two sons, AduriBashfor has been managing her family with her monthly income of Tk.1000 from her daily basis work atPourashava. She is yet to get widow-allowance from the concerned government offices.Aduri along with her children live with her father and brother's family. And altogether around 17 members of these three families share same premise in three separate rooms, which are not spacious enough to comfortably accommodate the family members. Among these rooms, one has been destroyed by the flood in this year. And the latrine on the bank of the lake has no wall and roof. How do you use it? The family members felt shy and replied, "We are accustomed with the situation. We generally use it in the dark and during daylight we use neighbour's toilet." A tube-well near the house is the only place for taking shower and collecting water for drinking and other household use.







Water and sanitation are two big issues to the residents of the Harijanpalli. UttamBashfor (48) and Alo Rani Bashfor (38), a couple with two children expressed their frustration when I visited their premises. The bamboo made basement of their house on the bank of the lake went under water during flood in this year which is yet to berepaired properly. Their only tube well is also out of order. They use toilet and tube wells in their neighbourhoods. And what happens when you go for using these facilities? Alo Rani Bashfor explained "They get angry with us and it results in quarrel. But what can we do? We don't have any other options but to use their facilities."





The occupational crisis holds back the community for centuries. We met ProkashBashfor (55) who earns from toilet cleaning works in the outside of the city. He said, "Every day I have to go to villages in search of work and if my luck favours, then I can earn up to Tk. 500 in a day. If I cannot earn then we have to eat less, or starve or have to borrow money from others to run the family." We found Kala Bashfor (45) making brooms for others. He can make two to three brooms in a day and can make a profit of Tk.20 from each broom. Like him there are two other persons within this community who are engaged in broom making profession besides their main occupation.







The social structure force them to be in their ancestral occupation. And it is a vicious cycle from where the community cannot get rid of. Joy Bashfor (27), supervisor of cleaners of Pourashava explains the situation, "Our issues are not properly reached out to the concerned authorities. School authorities don't want to admit our children to their schools. They look down on us due to our occupation. We are not allowed to eat and having tea in the restaurants." Jeet Bashfor (22), another youth from this community reflected on other issues, "We don't have our own residential colony. If we had, then latrine, sanitation, health, education, accommodation and other basic needs could have been improved. We cannot go to restaurants due to our occupations but those who are engaged in same occupation from outside of our community can easily go to restaurants. Moreover, the environment in and around our residences is not congenial for a decent living. Outsiders come here with liquor and drink here. They make disturbance to our society. We don't feel safe and our girls get married at early age due to insecurity."











We met Rabidas community, an excluded community on the west of Gaibandha city. A total of eight Rabidasfamilies have been living on their own houses in Chakmamrojpur village under Kholahati union ofGaibandhaSadarUpazila. They don't have any cultivable land and most of them are engaged in shoe making profession. Shanti Rabidas (50) and her husband MirkaRabidas (70) have witnessed many changes in their society. They were explaining their situation, "We had our houses in the city but we were uprooted from there when our lands were acquired for development purpose. We didn't get compensation. Our forefathers were not conscious to claim their rights. Here we have houses on our own land but we don't have proper toilet and water facilities. We earn from shoe making profession. But during lockdown we faced hardship since people maintained socialdistance and they were not eager to come to us." JafnaRabidasand BasantiRabidas, the two elderly women of these community informed that they work as agricultural labour in other's land and sometimes they get the opportunity to work in forty day's work/employmentprogram (food for the work under social safety net program).





Poverty is a big hindrance to their development. BabluRabidas (40), a shoe maker from this community was almost jobless during lockdown. "Now we find little job in the city since people are less interested to get their shoes repaired and colored by us. We are passing very hard time. We are managing family expenses with loans from other," explained BabluRabidas. He was reflecting how untouchability makes their lives difficult, "If we start a new businesslike grocery shop, people will not buy from us. We are Rabidas and shoe making is our ancestral occupation. People are habituated to see us as shoe making professional." KhilanRabidas (26), a young leader of Rabidas community has been working on their issues and shared some insights, "We are organizing movements to claim our rights from the duty bearers and changing mindset of the wider community towards us. We have been able to some extent to initiate the process but we have lot to do to change our situation and an integrated approach involving people of all sphere is must to bring out the results of our movements."





ABALAMBAN, a non-government development organization of Gaibandha has been engaged in improving the situation of excluded communities. Probir Chakraborty, the executive director of ABALAMBAN, reflected on some key factors for the betterment ofHarijan and Rabidas community, "These communities have their own way of living, different culture, different lifestyle and different food habit. We should acknowledge and respect these identities before taking any development program for them. Many of us lack proper knowledge about these communities. They are not properly documented due to our ignorance. For any development program for them the three key issues should be properly addressed, 1) Proper identification of the community and their population, 2) Properly identify their needs and,3) properly design and implementation of location specific actions." Mr. Chakraborty added that during lockdown the people of these communities were provided with food supports from Local Government Institutions (Pourashava), Department of social welfare and Human Rights Program of UNDP. But they need continuous support as they are deprived of their basic needs and rights.



Shekhar Kanti Ray is a development professional and researcher. He writes on issues related to development and marginalization.



Leave Your Comments