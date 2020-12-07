Mash to play for Khulna in Bangabandhu T20 Cup



Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is finally set to make a comeback to competitive cricket after a long gap of nine months as Gemcon Khulna picked him up for the remaining part of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Mashrafe, also a lawmaker, wasn't listed in the players draft for this event due to concern over his fitness. But the pace-bowler has started practice recently which made the teams eager to bid for him.





Fortune Barishal was the first team to show interest to rope him in. After them, Minister Group Rajshahi, Gemcon Khulna and Beximco Dhaka also came up to secure his service.As Mashrafe wasn't listed in the draft, every team has the same right to include him in the squad. But since there are more than one team to show their interest, BCB had to hold a lottery to decide Mashrafe's feat, and it was Gemcon Khulna who won the lottery.





With Mashrafe, Khulna is now equipped with players like Mahmudullah Riyad and Shakib Al Hasan as well. Before securing Mashrafe's participation, Khulna played five games and won three of them.Meanwhile, Mashrafe's joining to the Khulna squad is subject to his negative result for Covid-19. As per the latest development, Mashrafe gave the sample for a Covid-19 test on Sunday. If he returns negative, he'll join Khulna squad in the earliest time.

