Dhaka brings high flying Ctg down to earth

Gazi Group Chattogram's unbeaten run in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup came to an end after a rejuvenated Beximco Dhaka handed them a 7-run defeat at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.





Chattogram who won four straight matches, including a nine-wicket victory against Dhaka in the first leg, was brought down to the earth basically by a terrific innings from Mushfiqur Rahim.The Dhaka captain cracked a sublime 50 ball-73 not out as Beximco Dhaka compiled 145-4, a score that their bowlers defended well by bowling with disciplined way and secured the side's third straight victory after a three-match losing streak. In pursuit of the chase, Chattogram finally was held back to 138-9.





Mushfiqur shared two significant partnerships to give the bowlers something to defend after Dhaka, being sent to bat first, made a horrendous start. Dhaka was bowled out for 88 runs in the first-leg match against Chattogram and a similar situation appeared to happen when they were reduced to 23-3.

Opener Naim Sheikh though struck a six and four to indicate a good start, he was first to fall for 13 and soon Tanzid Hasan Tamim followed him after being out for naught. Sabbir Rahman who was brought back to the side was sent to open the innings but he still continued his bad patch with the bat, being dismissed for 7.





Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali Rabbi shared an 86-run partnership for the fourth wicket stand to ensure that they would go past 100, which looked unlikely at the initial stage. Yasir who made 67 off 39 in the previous game, this time hit 34 off 38 with three boundaries before being undone by a slower delivery of Mustafizur Rahman.





Mushfiqur then got an apt support from Akbar Ali and together with them, they added 36 runs off 22 balls for the undefeated fifth wicket stand. Mushfiqur struck seven fours and three sixes in his knock of 73 not out off 50. Nahidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Rakibul Hasan picked up one wicket apiece for Chattogram.Soumya Sarkar was out for naught in the first over, giving Chattogram a disastrous start but they regrouped well, thanks to Liton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy. The duo shared 47-run for the second wicket before Joy was dismissed for 24 ball-26.





Liton Das and captain Mithun then kept the side in the hunt but their progress was stalled when off-spinner Robiul Islam Robi removed Liton after he struck 47 off 39 with three fours and one six. Fast bowler Shafiqul Islam got rid of Mithun for 21 in the next over and his dismissal sparked a sensational collapse as Chattogram lost six wickets for 40 runs to concede a defeat from the winning position. Muktar Ali scalped 3-39 while Rubel Hossain and Robiul Robi grabbed two wickets apiece.

Brief Score





Beximco Dhaka: 145-4 in 20 overs (Mushfiqur 73 not out, Yasir Ali 34, Naim Sheikh 13, Akbar Ali 10; Nahidul 1-16, Mustafizur 1-19, Rakibul 1-24, Shoriful 1-48)



Gazi Group Chattogram:138-9 in 20 overs (Liton Das 47, Mahmudul Joy 26, Mithun 21, Mosaddek 13; Muktar 3-39, Robiul Robi 2-23, Rubel 2-24, Shafiqul 1-25)



Result: Beximco Dhaka wins by 7 runs





Player Of The Match

Mushfiqur Rahim







