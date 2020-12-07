Anti-liberation forces still plotting against BD

Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee (BCCC) organizes a commemoration function at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka marking the Allied Forces Day. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Anti-liberation forces are still plotting against Bangladesh being guided by Pakistan High Commission with a view to creating anarchic situation that may be a barrier to the way of peace and prosperity, said speakers.





They were addressing a commemoration function arranged by Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee (BCCC) on Sunday on the premises of a temporary memorial plaque where the signing of surrender on behalf Pakistani occupation forces took place in the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital marking Allied Forces Day with a view to showing respects to Indian forces who were martyred in the Liberation War in 1971.





As the chief guest, Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik said, "The all-out cooperation from Indian government hastened the independence of Bangladesh. Despite security risks, the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi stood beside Bangladesh and gave shelter to around one crore refugees in India."





"After the Liberation War, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman set up 'Indira Mancha' in memory of thousands of Indian forces, but military ruler Ziaur Rahaman destroyed it. Still the defeated forces in the war of liberation are doing plotting against Bangladesh and Pakistan High Commission is backing them to carry on the job," he further said.





DCCC Convener Dr Nim Chandra Bhowmik said, "The anti-liberation forces in Bangladesh have again raised their ugly heads in order to create unrest in the country. Mustaque and Zia were assigned to turn Bangladesh into Pakistan after the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu.







"Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia did not send condolence message after the death of General Jagjit Sing Arora, chief of Bangladesh-India Allied Forces. But Khaleda Zia sent condolence message to Pakistani army General Janjua. This is the character of defeated forces" he also said.





The meeting was also addressed by Sector Commanders Forum Chairman Major General (Rtd) K M Shafiullah via online.The speakers urged the government to build the permanent memorial plaque in memory of martyred allied forces from India.Allied Forces Day was also observed in different districts across the country.











