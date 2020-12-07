Utter disrespect to great sons

Street children playing on the Central Shaheen Minar in the city on Sunday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Historic sites in Dhaka for eternalizing the legacy of the greatest sons of the nation are left in sheer negligence and without care which demonstrates utter negligence to the fallen heroes. Memorials like the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard and Central Shaheed Minar are in such a condition that these places have become the abode of vagabonds and drug addicts. Besides, people gather there to pass their leisure times like recreation centers. They don't know these sites are revered. Even the visitors dirty these historic sites by their mindless activities.





The authorities concerned have lent a deaf ear to preserving the reverence of the memorials, which has made conscious people disappointed. During a recent visit, The Asian Age reporter found some people were chatting at a tea stall at the right side of the entrance of Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard. There was a pile of garbage in front of the tea stall.





Amjad Ahmed, a resident of Mirpur, came to visit the grave of his dead father. He went to the graveyard and saw a pile of garbage next to his father's grave. The soil has also been removed from the grave. The fence in the grave is broken. It is very difficult to go to the grave because of the garbage on the road. Standing next to the grave after offering prayers, he spoke to the correspondent with a lot of frustration.





Amjad said, 'Seeing such condition of the graveyard, I feel guilty as a son. There is nothing to do." What should I say to whom? he questioned. Not only Amjad, but many others like him have expressed their anger and frustration over the condition of their relatives' graves.A step further inside the graveyard, one will find the words 'Grave reserved for heroic freedom fighters' written in large letters. In 2016, the place was reserved only for the graves of freedom fighters by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).





The boundary wall in some places was broken on the west side of Diabari road. People use it as path to shorten their way. A colony of DNCC cleaners was set up in the cemetery. They and residents broke the wall to ease their commute to Golartek and Mirpur - 1.





Many shops and houses were rose up on the south - west side of the graveyard. Vegetables are cultivated and cattle are kept in front of the area. Sanowar Hossain, in-charge of the graveyard, said, "I have reported and sent letters to DNCC about the broken walls several times. Repairing work was also scheduled to begin in March. In the meantime, new regional Executive Officer will take charge and he can tell better."





About drug addicts, Sanowar said "There is no wall. There is no boundary and gate. I have repeatedly informed the authorities and asked for security personnel.'Dhaka North City Corporation looks after intellectual graveyard. While contacted the DNCC about the management over phone, Social Welfare and Development Officer Tajina Sarwar declined to talk in plea of her sickness.





On the other hand, the Central Shaheed Minar was built to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for language. People pay due respect to the language martyrs at the Shaheed Minar. The authorities only conduct a cleaning of the Shaheed Minar every year when the 21st February approaches.







During a visit at the Central Shaheed Minar, it was found that the memorial were dirties by the visitors. Many were taking selfies on the main altar of the Shaheed Minar. Some people were seen walking on the altar of Shaheed Minar wearing shoes. Inside the Shaheed Minar, many people smoke in public, and throw leftovers of various foods.Vagabonds stay day and night at the Shaheed Minar, but the authorities concerned- Dhaka University Authority and the Ministry of Culture, do not take any measures to prevent such mismanagement and nuisance.





