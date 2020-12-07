'Rohingya relocation a suicidal process'



BNP standing committee has termed suicidal the process of relocating Rohingyas to Bhashan Char, and demanded the government halt it immediately.In a press statement, signed by party secretary general Mirza Fakh-rul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said their party standing committee is also deeply worried over the government's such a move as they think it may weaken the repatriation process of Myanmar's displaced and persecuted citizens, reports UNB.





The BNP standing committee members had a virtual meeting on Saturday evening. "Our meeting thinks the decision of relocating Rohingyas and its implementation in the face of objection by the United Nations and other international organizations is a suicidal process. As a result, the meeting felt that the demand for the return of Rohingya refugees with dignity and security (to Myanmar) would be weakened," Fakhrul said.





He said their standing committee also thinks that this relocation process will help serve Myanmar's interests and this problem will jeopardize Bangladesh's sovereignty. "Besides, it'll have a lasting negative impact on Bangladesh's environment, economy and politics."Referring to the concerns of the United Nations, the European Union and other international organizations, the BNP standing committee called upon the government to immediately stop the relocation process for the sake of repartition of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.





It also urged the government to intensify the diplomatic efforts to mount international pressure on Myanmar to take back its citizens.Fakhrul said the current Awami League-led government has failed to prove their sincerity and goodwill towards the repartition of Rohingyas. "They've failed to internationalize the issue effectively despite having a long time."





