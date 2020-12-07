'Culprits who vandalized Bangabandhu sculpture must be punished'



The culprits who vandalized an under-construction sculpture in Kushtia must be punished, said Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.He came up with the remarks while addressing a discussion organized by Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote (BSJ) at an auditorium of the National Press Club in the city on Sunday marking the 57th death anniversary of Huesyn Shaheed Suhrawardy.







Hasan Mahmud said, "The persons who could not accept the sculpture, are not supposed to have their own pictures or their fathers. As per their speeches, it is also not acceptable to show their faces on TVs and even posting anti-sculpture posts on social media as well. People would not be misled for those speeches."







Hasan urged them not to create confusion between sculpture and idols and not to create confusion among people and alems society as well.He said there are sculptures in every country across the globe even there are many sculptures including administrators in Saudi Arabia. There are also many sculptures including Ayatollah Khomeini in Iran and in Turkey, he added.The minister said, "I would like to say those who believe in Pakistani ideology that there are also sculptures of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, poet Iqbal and others in Pakistan."





