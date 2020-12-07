Indian HC Doraiswami visits Liberation War Museum



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Sunday visited the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka.At the eternal flame, the envoy paid respects to the martyrs who gave their lives in the cause of Bangladesh's Liberation. Interacting with youngsters who were at the museum, Doraiswami said that December 6 is an important day in the India-Bangladesh relationship. On this day in 1971, while the Liberation War was ongoing, India recognized Bangladesh as a sovereign nation.







He said that the energetic youth of Bangladesh are scripting a bright future for the country and also sought their support in strengthening the India-Bangladesh partnership even further.The exhibits capture the remarkable struggle by the youth, men, women, children, ordinary people whose struggle led the birth of a new nation, Bangladesh.





