Bangladesh-Bhutan sign PTA

Bangladesh and Bhutan inked a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) on Sunday in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering from Dhaka and Thimphu respectively.On the occasion, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the PTA will strengthen the ties between the two nations in the fields of mutual benefits. She was speaking through video conferencing from her official residence- Ganabhaban.





Sheikh Hasina said, ''The PTA signing was held today (on Sunday) to make the day memorable as on this day in 1971, Bhutan became the first country in the world to recognise Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent country and it marks the 50th anniversary of bilateral and diplomatic ties between the two nations.''





"It is time to make our extraordinary ties more worthy for mutual benefits and for the overall progress and well-being of our citizens," she added. The head of the government went on to say, ''Under this deal (PTA), a wide range of products from Bangladesh and Bhutan can find duty-free entry into each other's markets.





I believe more people in Bangladesh will have access to fresh Bhutanese apples and oranges once the agreement comes into force.'' On the other hand, the fashion-conscious people of Bhutan can choose from more varieties of quality apparels from Bangladesh, she added. The premier mentioned that infrastructure projects in Bangladesh can further benefit from boulder stones from Bhutan, while Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals can increase contribution to the health sector in Bhutan.





Moreover, the two nations share ancient linkages, common cultural values, tradition and geo-political realities. Today, the areas of cooperation are many, including trade, tourism, hydro-power, climate change impacts, health, bio-diversity, agro-processing, agriculture, ICT, education and water resource management, she added. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Bhutan's Economic Affairs Minister Lyonpo Loknath Sharma signed the PTA on behalf of their respective sides.





Sheikh Hasina and her Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering unveiled a logo, marking the 50-year friendship between the two countries. Later, both the leaders cut cakes in celebration of signing the PTA agreement and 50 years of diplomatic and bilateral relations.Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering lauded Bangladesh for making striking economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic crediting the success to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.





He said, "Despite numerous challenges, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina successfully carried forward the vision and legacy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. People of Bangladesh will remember you forever."He said, "Bangladesh is always very close to my heart".





The Bhutanese PM said the historic occasion came when Bangladesh is celebrating birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh Independence to be celebrated next year."I feel fortunate to be part of the history. We all know the contributions and sacrifices that you, your family and many of others made," he said. Lotay Tshering recalled that he spent seven years in Mymensingh Medical College and three years in Dhaka and for that period Bangladesh became his second home.





