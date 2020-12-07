Paturia-Doulatdia ferry services resumes





Dense fog caused poor visibility and ferry services of Paturia-Daulatdiaroute was halted for 10 hours, which left five ferries with 600 vehicles gotstuck in the middle of the Padma River.

Mohiuddin Russel, manager of BIWTC Aricha sector, said theferry services remained suspended since 12 am due to dense fog.

However, the ferry services resumed around 9:30 am when fogstarted to disappear.

Sixteen ferries are now moving on the route and theauthorities concerned are taking steps to pass the passenger vehicles onpriority basis to mitigate public sufferings.

Leave Your Comments