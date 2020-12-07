Over 250 people fall ill in India's southern state Andhra Pradesh, reason unknown yet





More than 250 people, including women and children, havefallen ill in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh over the past few days,confirmed a local government official on Sunday.

Those who fell ill belong to the Eluru town of West Godavaridistrict in the state. The victims have been admitted to various localhospitals, and the actual reason leading to the illness is being verified.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of consumption ofcontaminated water, which is yet to be confirmed by local authorities.

The victims complained of headache, vomiting, giddiness andother epilepsy-like symptoms.

Local media reports quoted doctors as saying that thepatients were stable now.

State Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is expected to visitthe affected areas on Monday to take stock of the situation.

The actual cause of illness would be known once the finaltest reports are issued by the state health authorities, said a localgovernment official.

Leave Your Comments