Ensure security of all Bangabandhu sculptures: HC

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the authorities concerned to take measures to ensure the security of all sculptures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman across the country.





The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order and asked the Cabinet Division secretary to implement the order.





Advocate Bashir Ahmed stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Abdullah AL Mahmud Bashar represented the state.





On Sunday, a writ petition was filed with the High Court on Sunday, seeking security of all the sculptures, including those of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, across the country.





Supreme Court Lawyer Uttam Lahiri filed the writ petition.





The writ sought a rule seeking necessary directive to the respondents to prevent disorder cantering the establishment of Bangabandhu’s sculpture.









It also sought directives over proper steps by Islamic Foundation Director General and Khatib of Baitul Mukarram Mosque to resist confusion among people centering sculptures.





Secretaries to Home Ministry, Religious Affair Ministry, Liberation War Affairs Ministry, Police Chief, Islamic Foundation Director General and Khatib of Baitul Mukarram Mosque were made respondents to the writ.





The making of Bangabandhu’s sculpture in the capital has recently stirred up controversies.





On Saturday, an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalized in Kushtia.





On November 13, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Nayeb-e-Ameer Faizul Karim and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque opposed the setting up of the sculpture.





Earlier, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader made it clear that any attempt to destroy religious tolerance in the country would be dealt with strictly.





On February 25, the High Court directed the government to declare March 7 as the ‘National Historic Day’ and issue a gazette notification in this regard within a month.





The court also sought the progress report on the matter within a month.





It issued a directive for installing the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in all districts and upazilas of the country within the ‘Mujib Borsho’.





On March 4, 2018, the HC issued another rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to set up a Bangabandhu’s speech-mode sculpture at the place where he had delivered the historic 7th March Speech in 1971.

