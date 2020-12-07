Bangabandhu sculpture: Babunagari, 2 others sued for sedition

Two cases have been filed against three people including Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Chief Junaid Babunagari for their remark opposing the establishemnent of the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





President of Muktijoddha Mancha Aminul Islam Bulbul and executive president and founder of Bangabandhu Foundation Advocate Moshiur Malek filed the cases with the court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sotyabrata Shikder on Monday.





Two other accused of the cases are-- Islami Andolan Bangladesh Nayeb-e-Ameer Faizul Karim and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh acting Secretary General Mamunul Haque.





Hefazat chief Junaid Babunagari threatened to tear down all statues in the country while addressing an event at Chittagong’s Hathazari on November 27.





On November 13, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Nayeb-e-Ameer Faizul Karim and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque opposed the setting up of Bangbandhu’s sculpture.





The making of a sculpture of the Father of the Nation in the capital has recently stirred up a lot of controversies.





On Saturday, an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalized in Kushtia, triggering aggravation among locals.





Police on Sunday arrested four people including two teachers of Kushtia Ibn masud R Madrasha at Jugiya Paschimpara in the town in connection with the vandalism.





Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Khandakar Mohiuddin said the arrestees smashed the sculpture after being inspired by the speeches of Faizul Karim and Mamunul Haque.





Earlier, in the day, the High Court asked the authorities concerned to take measures to ensure the security of all sculptures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman across the country.





On Sunday, a writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) seeking security of all sculptures including those of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Supreme Court Lawyer Uttam Lahiri filed the writ petition.





