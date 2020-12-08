Tackling cyber attacks need immediate attention





There is general consensus all over the world that coordinated and serious attention need to be given to malevolent cyber activities which have become a growing threat.Cyber attacks are posing a number of challenges, both technical and political. Many countries are also discovering that they lack the required cyber and intelligence capabilities, and the political and administrative processes necessary to properly attribute cyber attacks. In addition, it is also becoming clear that attribution of such attacks remains a political decision for national leaders.





It is also apparent that in some regions, like the European Union or Southeast Asia, some decisions will require collective action and unanimity. For this to happen, the first step will have to be towards upgrading information sharing and the creation of what is now popularly known as the Cyber Diplomacy Toolbox.





There is now general consensus all over North America and also Australia and the countries of the Far East that all countries who are slowly moving into the digital paradigm need to take necessary strengthening of cyber capabilities, both defensive and offensive. It is also understood that such measures will require investment not only in human and technical capacities but also in the creation and updating of internal procedures.





This step will enable personnel involved with cyber security to be also associated with the political decision-making process. This requirement will be very sensitive and challenging. However, every country in question will have to take these steps before attributing cyber attacks or adopting subsequent action in the form of possible sanction against the institution or country in question. The possibility of use of sanctions will also have to be wielded carefully, based on strong compelling evidence. Mere allegation or indictment might not help.Strategists, in this regard, have also highlighted that cooperation with the private sector and with international partners need to be pursued.





It has been pointed out by political analysts in this regard that the EU is bound to end up facing several constraints after Brexit has come into into full operation. Both the EU and Britain have been mentioning about continued subsequent cooperation in many areas of national governance. However, till today, it is very vague whether such cooperation will tackle the question of cyber security in all its dimensions. Both parties need to realize that they will need to set up enhanced paradigms of cyber security cooperation and also further develop EU-NATO cooperation within this dimension.





It needs to be also noted here that geo-political tensions currently existing in several socio-economic political arenas- between Russia and the European Union, between the USA and Russia, between the USA and China, between India and China, between the USA and Iran, between North Korea and a few adjacent countries and also between some other countries in the Middle East- are creating their own repercussions and anxiety.





It is consequently being suggested that the post- Pandemic world will need to seriously consider investment in confidence building measures, in the creation of norms at the UN level. In addition, there is also need to convene global, regional and bilateral cyber dialogues pertaining to the identifying of least common denominators regarding cyberspace.





This format needs to be pursued because attributing cyber attacks or adopting sanctions on. Another country -as took place during the Trump Administration- or an institution can potentially worsen relations with the other party. It needs to be remembered that acting together would permit States to be more credible. It will also help to send a stronger deterrent message. By responding to cyber threats as a united actor, countries will be better placed to defend their security, their political and economic interests. It will also further augment their credibility as international actors.





We might not like it, but breakdown of cyber security has begun to affect the proper functioning of several areas of functioning in many countries. This has been apparent all over the world- including several sub- regions in South Asia. In some cases, we have noticed malicious cyber hacking leading to factories temporarily shutting down and global companies being put off line by some of their competitors.







This has led to affected institutions incurring huge losses. Unfortunately, this development has become an unwelcome reality.Digital hacking through cyberspace is not constrained because of geographical borders. It can, and does, compromise ICT systems and can result in massive damage.





Cyber security incidents have become a daily occurrence. In this context one needs to recall the osmotic effect of the two massive global cyber attacks in 2017 that affected Europe as well as several other international institutions and infrastructures. As reported in the international media, many pharmaceutical companies including internationally reputed Merck & Co., one of the largest in the world, had to shut down production of one of its pediatric vaccines.





It may be mentioned here that according to a White House assessment, the WannaCry and NotPetya cyber attack created damages amounting to more than US Dollar 10 billion. Some have however disputed this figure as being limited as it did not take into consideration what happened in many developing countries.





Recognizing the reality of the threat, the EU and its member states have worked over the past few years to strengthen cyber security in Europe and tackle cyber attacks against infrastructures, cyber espionage, intellectual property theft, and hybrid threats using cyber means. The Union has primarily invested in increased prevention, early warning mechanisms, resilience and coordination.





There was at first the 2013 EU Cyber security Strategy. It was followed by the 2016 Network and information Security (NIS) Directive and subsequently the 2016 Joint Framework on countering hybrid threats. Certain aspects of these measures are already being replicated elsewhere.







That includes countries setting up national Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs) and a competent national NIS authority. This is being done to facilitate strategic cooperation and exchange of information about ongoing threats and cooperating on potential cyber security incidents.One needs to hardly reiterate that these steps will greatly help post-Pandemic and post-Brexit Europe which will rely greatly on digital marketing and e-commerce. One hopes that Bangladesh will also move forward in this direction.





We should also consider working together on this issue within South Asia. This will help all of us to move forward together. Our economic front in particular has many obstacles. In South Asia, there are divergent opinions on practically most issues. Creating cyber security will consequently not be very easy. Nevertheless, today, after the emergence of the Pandemic, everyone in South Asia, instead of blaming each other and attributing narrow objectives need to respond proportionate to the scope, scale, duration, intensity, complexity, sophistication and impact of every country's cyber activity.











Muhammad Zamir, a former Ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of The Asian Age.

Email: The procedures that are being adopted in other regions of the world should be studied very carefully by the Information Technology sector in Bangladesh. A Committee could also be constituted with the participation of the Private Sector, the different financial institutions and Chambers of Commerce. Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs can also be part of this matrix. We could also seek counseling from representatives from Japan, Australia, European Union, the USA and Canada.We need to achieve cyber resilience. It will require cyber diplomacy- but that should not be a difficult task with Bangladesh.Muhammad Zamir, a former Ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of The Asian Age.Email: [email protected]





Leave Your Comments