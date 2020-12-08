Diner Sheshe





"We were 17 and in college when we met. The only time I'd get to talk to her was for a few minutes before classes started and after classes before we'd head home. I wanted to be around her more. So I started taking the same route she took to get home, even though it took 30 minutes extra for me to reach my house. Still, those few minutes that I got on the train with her were special.







When I confessed my feelings, she told me she just wanted to be friends. I was so bummed, I stopped taking the train for a while, but I didn't want to ruin our friendship. So even though it was hard, I still spent a lot of time with her. Somewhere, we both knew there was something more. Then a few months later, we had our first kiss on Marine Drive; it was surreal! She confessed her feelings for me that day and we started dating. We'd spend most of our time in the garden near campus with our tiffins. I remember lying on the grass and enlisting all the things we wanted to do together- 'We'll get amazing jobs, buy a huge house, get married, get a puppy and travel the world!'







All our friends found out eventually and the teasing was endless! What started as young puppy love soon started getting more real as our relationship progressed. Things got harder when we started working- we no longer saw each other every day. We'd get frustrated and fight.







But no matter how out of hand the fight got, we both wanted to make it work. We started working on our problems- we made time for each other and also had our own space for work and family. And most importantly, we understood each other; she always wanted to resolve the fight right away whereas I preferred to wait it out. So she learned to give me time, and that made me want to hug her right away!







Humans of Bombay, Fb



