Worldwide waffling





Many investors are still bewildered that the shock of 2020's economy gave rise to the awe that is this year's stock market. The puzzle gets worse: Stocks have done better than their norm of the past century even if you invested at the high in 2007 and held through both the worst financial crisis and worst pandemic in 100 years. What on Earth is going on? The answer should give pause to investors who plan to hold for the long run. Stocks have won big, not primarily because earnings went up but because the cost of money went down almost to zero.











A proposed multibillion-pound road which includes a tunnel underneath the Thames between Kent and Essex will contribute more than five million tonnes of carbon emissions, figures have suggested. One of Highways England's main projects, the Lower Thames Crossing (LTC) is proposed to feature a 4.3km road tunnel running beneath the Thames, east of Gravesend. It will connect to the M2 near Rochester in Kent and the M25 in Essex between North and South Ockenden on its 23.3km route. According to emissions figures from Highways England, which were published in November following a Freedom of Information request and reported by the BBC, the construction of the project will emit an estimated two million tonnes of carbon dioxide.









The coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech was being sent to hospitals across the U.K. in super-cold containers on Sunday, two days ahead of the kickoff of Britain's biggest-ever immunization program, one being closely watched around the world. Around 800,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be in place for the start of the rollout on Tuesday, a day that British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly dubbed as "V-Day," a nod to triumphs in World War II.











Finally, the ultimate kitchen gadget you never knew you wanted is here - but it will cost you about the same as the average UK house. For those stumped as to what to buy the super-rich person in their lives this Christmas, how about a fully robotic kitchen that promises to whip up a choice of up to 5,000 recipes at the press of a button? A London-based robotics company on Sunday unveiled the world's first robot kitchen, which it promises "cooks from scratch and even cleans up afterwards without complaint". The Moley Kitchen robot, brainchild of Russian mathematician and computer scientist Mark Oleynik, promises to make restaurant standard meals without its owner having to lift a finger or order a takeaway.



