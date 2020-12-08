One can get better from depression





Fahim was a university student at the age of 22. He was having rough days,going through stressful periods of his life. He was unable to do the regular chores or act normally as before. For this, he was bullied by his surroundings, even by his family. He was continuously being told to "man himself up". Lastly, being unable to bear everything, he committed suicide.





Now the question arises why did he take such decision to end his life? The first answer would be out of depression and this is all I want to discuss today or share my thoughts over the whole idea. What is depression? If we want to find an English synonym very close to depression, the word 'exhaustion' will come first but this term is also medically marked as one of the diseases. Most people misinterpret the disease, especially in a society like ours,





people consider this disease as a mental problem of a person which lacks the actual notion of this term. Depression is absolutely related to mental health but at the same time, one can not address a depressed person as a 'lunatic' one. Depression, in my opinion, is a chaos within ourselves which can turn into something so fearsome that can end one's life if is not noticed or counseled by the person himself or the people who are his family or care about him.





According to the World Health Organization, about 350 million people worldwide suffer from this depressive disorder, which is pushing them towards disability. The number of patients suffering from depression is increasing day by day in Bangladesh as well. Sadly, depression ismental breakdown which turns into a disease if it is not counseled in the right time.





It affects our feelings, thoughts and actions. We often judge sadness and depression by different criteria. Sadness is a temporary upset feeling that subsides after a short time. No treatment is required for this. Depression, on the other hand, is a long-term problem. Appropriate treatment and advice are needed if it crosses the last line.





It is not possible to say exactly why this disease occurs to one. However, in many cases there are some common reasons for the origin of the depression. It happenes from our social or family dis-arrangements, any personal grief, or hereditary influences. One's unstable personal relationships,loneliness and insecurities, effects of medication, major changes or unexpected incidents have strong role to play.





Having a routine lifestyle, setting goals, determination these things can save us from our depressive hours of a day but there are also important jobs to be done that is when we see or hear a depressed person, we show no interest in knowing the cause of his depression, rather we immediately reach to a conclusion. In a developing country, where its culture, literature, history glorify humanity, there are some people who lack general human quality in their judgments. These people may be someone close to us and they are the ones who need to listen to the broken people around them, stand by the depressed souls before it takes the form as a disease.





Moreover, loving ourselves is must. It is the first step towards having a sound mind. Again, as a disease, it can be a detrimental to one and will lead him to death if It's not treated at the right time. Depression leaves one helpless. To get rid of it, one needs to prepare oneself for a variety of therapies and treatments. It is almost impossible to get rid of this disease without one's own efforts. To remain depression free, one needs to make changes in one's daily activities, eating habits, lifestyle and even thoughts. This procedure is done under psychotherapy





/ cognitive behavior therapy (CBT). Getting counseled by a psychologist or a consulting doctor should be an unhesitating choice when it is needed. Having discussed all these, the curricula is changing from pre-primary to class XII. Changes are being made in the book by reducing the subjects and time. Pre-primary education will be two years instead of one year. There will be no public examination before the 10th class. Five subjects will be there for the SSC exam.





They are: Bengali, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. In addition, the remaining five subjects - life and livelihood, digital technology, well-being, religious education, and art and culture will all be continuously evaluated.I do hope a specific subject 'well-being' would help focus on mental health issues, increasing theawareness of the matter and also suit the time. In many countries of the world, the school curriculum includes various projects to deal with natural and man-made disasters and to acquire practical knowledge to adapt to adverse conditions.

This is praiseworthy.





Wadia Ayshi is a student at the Department of English in The University of Dhaka





