Rani Lakshmibai: A fore runner of Indian freedom struggle

Portrait of Lakshmibai, the Rani of Jhansi. Probably done after her death.





Everyone interested in the Freedom Struggle of India from the clutches of British colonial exploitation and oppression must have read about the Queen of Jhansi (a relatively small Maratha princely state in Central India which is a part of United Province currently). Maharashtra, the abode of Marathas is far from Jhansi.







Nevertheless, like, Gwalior, Bithoor and many other such princely states they came under Maratha rule during decaying years of the mighty Mughal Empire in the Eighteenth and early Nineteenth centuries. After the reign of Emperor Aurangzeb there had been 11 successors including the last poet/philosopher/Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar in the house of Timuroid Mughals. But none of them was anywhere near their predecessors in military, administrative, judicial, diplomatic and other skills befitting a true Emperor.







Rather the seeds of division sown in the multi religious, multi-cultural and multi linguistic Indian society during the rule of Aurangzeb affected the unity, strength and integrity of the mighty Mughals and gave birth to various localised powers of different denominations. Local Kingdoms and Princely states became strong and started acting as sovereigns. These included even Governors appointed by the Mughals from Delhi to rule their Subahs as Subedars. Nawabs of Murshidabad in Bengal, Nizam of Hyderabad, and Nawab of Awadh are a few but some examples.







Marathas were united as a martial race under Shivaji Maharaj and they started first as guerilla forces against Emperor Aurangzeb to flex their muscles. Killing of Shivaji' s son by the Mughals, enraged them so much that they never took any respite and kept fighting the Mughals who were weaker by then after the expiry of Aurangzeb. The Marathas won many Mughal territories and put their representatives in those states as Peshwas (Governors).







Jhansi was one such state which was being administered by King Gangadhar Rao of Nawalkar dynasty in mid nineteenth century. Similar Princely states in the vicinity were Bithoor, Panna, Gwalior, etc. They kept good terms with British East India Company and allowed them favorable business terms and depended on their protection against external attacks.







The company maintained a huge well trained army by a decree of the British Government to maintain its interests and could interfere with even internal matters of these Princely states on very flimsy grounds. The company maintained their political officers in all such states who looked after their business and political interests. The company also ruled some parts of India directly and had an eye on capturing more and more areas under their direct control to obtain a free hand in their activities.







There had been over 500 such Princely states, most of which came under British dominance. They were paying fixed revenue and allowing business to British East India Company on their terms and enjoying royal status and collecting revenue in turn from their subjects the lion's share of which went to the Company.







The Residents were political officers who ensured this dominance for the Brits. The Indians were not happy with the British exploitation in general. In particular, the Indian Royals were not at all comfortable with their diminishing power and resources/wealth. General population was unhappy because they were squeezed more and more for higher revenues and had to listen to every instruction of the British administration be it to their benefit or contrary to their interest.







In short, the subcontinent was at the point of explosion. Now we come to learn about our Heroine today. Lakshmibai, the queen of Jhansi is very well known all over the subcontinent for her heroic deeds in fighting the British East India Company leading from the front during the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny as named by the British historians.







Others who are patriotic Indians or sympathetic to them named it India's first War of Independence. Though their attempt failed, her and many other patriotic heroes activities remained exemplary and their countrymen found in them inspiration and leadership to fight the colonial oppression. She was perhaps one of the most cited and respected of the Heroes of that War of Independence which shook the foundation of the organized East India Company's administration and their military might. She was so famous that even till date India has many memorials, statues, institutions, universities named after her.







Even Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose named the female unit of his Indian National Army (to fight the British during WW2) as Rani Jhansi Regiment. She was born as Monikornika Tambe in Kashi to a Marathi Brahmin family in 1828. Her father though a Brahmin, was a commander of the forces of Peshwa Baji Rao the second, who was the ruler of Bithoor. Her childhood was unlike other girls of her age. Being raised in a martial surrounding she had Tatya Topi and Nana Sahib as her playmates when they grew up as children.







We know that both of them later became famous freedom fighters of 1857 revolt against the British. From childhood she learnt different exercises, wrestling, fencing, and weightlifting, horse riding and received all other trainings of a warrior being herself a member of such family. In 1842 she was married to Maharaja Gangadhar Rao of Jhansi and became Queen Lakshmi Bai.







Being an active Queen she took interest in the running of the affairs of the State. She was intelligent and learnt to read and write while still in Bithoor. To her husband, the King, she became a source of inspiration. In the meantime, in 1851 she was blessed with a son Damodar Rao. Unfortunately, the Royal couple lost the Prince when he was only 4 months old. Later they adopted Anand Rao a child to the King's cousin and christened him as Damodar Rao just before the King's death in 1853. Before his death the King summoned the Company's Resident to his palace and instructed all to show proper respect to the Queen and the Prince and recognize them as his successors.







The Queen was to act as regent on behalf of the child Prince during her lifetime after which the Prince could take over. Unfortunately, the Governor General of India on behalf of the Company rejected the recommendation of the Resident. From Calcutta orders came to apply the Doctrine of Lapse, a clause in Company's laws which allowed them to take over such territories directly under Company's rule, whose rulers expired without leaving behind a grown up capable Prince.







They did not accept adoptions as legal heirs. It was only taken as exceptions in the cases of ancient Kingdoms like Nepal, Tripura, Manipur, Afghanistan, Bhutan, etc. which never were annexed by them till mid of nineteenth century. In this case the British Company offered the Queen to abdicate her throne and promised an annual pension of Rs 60000. She obviously declined but was instructed by the British to leave her Rani Mahal fort. She started fighting legal battles with the Company Headquarters in Calcutta for which she appointed British solicitors who were experts in British laws. Letters went back and forth but no positive result came.







Her subjects were all very sympathetic to her cause and reasoning. She even instructed her Barrister to quote the treaties of 1804, 1817 and 1832 which, if considered, could turn the arguments in her favor. But the Company paid a deaf ear to her reasoning and Mr Hamilton the Governor General's agent for Central India and Mr Malcolm, the political agent for Gwalior, Rewah and Bundelkhand could not resolve the issue until the days of the great Indian revolt came. In 1857 the sepoys of different Cantonments of the Company came out and were joined by general mass and in many places by Royals of Princely States.





In North Western India the sepoys from Meerut led the great Indian revolt. They came out from their barracks in thousands to capture British strongholds and encouraged fellow soldiers of the Company from other garrisons to join the revolution. The Rani of Jhansi was fighting her legal battle with the Company till then to earn her recognition which was so far being denied. She obtained consent from the Company's political officer Mr Malcolm to raise the strength of her guard regiment to ensure her personal safety during these difficult times.





To reassure her subjects about safety, she held Haldi-Kumkum ceremony involving all sectors of her people so that the people understand how close their ruler was to them. Meantime the 12th Bengal Cavalry Regiment which was stationed in the area revolted and entered Jhansi. Everywhere the revolting soldiers were looking for Royal connections to lead them. Here, they found Sadasiv Rao, a nephew of Gangadhar Rao as their nominal Head and wanted to proclaim him as the King. They sieged the British campus and promised to cause no harm to the inmates if they surrender.







But the word was not kept and 50/60 Britishers with their family members were massacred when the campus was taken over. In Calcutta the Governor General and his associates thought that the Queen had a hand in the killings. In fact, she was not involved. Rather she was also threatened by the mutineers as they wanted to establish Sadasiv Rao as the King of Jhansi.







However, the Rani could manage to keep control of her Palace and Jhansi by paying huge amount of wealth to a section of the Sepoys in support of their campaign and defeating the other section who were favoring Sadasiv Rao. Thus Jhansi was cleared and she established her absolute power and rule over her land. During the next few months there prevailed peace in Jhansi under her able rule and clever handling of wartime situation.







Meantime British supported rulers of Orchha and Dantia attacked Jhansi simultaneously to conquer the territory and divide the spoils amongst themselves. Queen Lakshmi Bai ably led her forces to defeat both the armies and further consolidated her powers. Her people felt more confident under her during those turbulent times. But the British always kept on holding her responsible of the massacre that befell on them.







Towards the beginning of 1858 they sent a big contingent of forces under Gen Hugh Ross that surrounded Jhansi and demanded the Queen's surrender. She refused and decided to fight for her rights." Mei Apni Jhansi nahi doongi" was her slogan. Fight for Jhansi ensued. She asked for support from her friendly forces of Nana Sahib and Tantya Tope.





The 20000 strong forces of Tantya Tope was on the way when the British forces broke through the Jhansi defence. Queen Lakshmi Bai faced them with all her might and led by her Army Commanders Kaale Khan and Reyaz Khan,her soldiers made the British to fight for each and every road and each and every house of Jhansi. Finally the fight reached her palace and fight was on for every room of Rani Mahal and at some point of time the Queen understood that her forces could hold no longer. So, she decided to retreat and jumped on the back of her favorite horse Baadal from the ramparts of her Jhansi fort with the young Prince on her back.







It was after more than a month's siege and fighting. She rushed to Kalpi where Tantya Tope's forces joined her and they being followed by the British forces, put up a strong fight there at Kalpi. Unfortunately, their already tired and exhausted forces could not match the British in Kalpi too. So they withdrew and marched towards Gwalior which was a strongly fortified city ruled by Maratha rulers of Scindia family. The Scindias were not prepared to fight the British and left towards Agra, leaving their stronghold.







Queen Lakshmi Bai and Tantya Tope's joint forces were in good spirits as they found that popular support was very much in their favour. They could establish their command over Gwalior without much effort and declared Nana Sahib as the Peshwa and Rao Sahib as the Governor in charge. The Queen of Jhansi,Nawab of Banda and Tantya Tope with their forces stood in defence.





Fights continued as British reinforcements arrived. On June18 of 1858 a big battle took place in Kota ki Sarai area of Gwalior in which Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi was leading her troops dressed as a cavalry commander. In the battle she showed exemplary chivalry and leadership but was injured grievously. Unfortunately she bled to death and India lost one of her best defenders ever. Before her death she requested a hermit to cremate her body so that it did not fall in the hands of her enemy, the Brits.







She was cremated accordingly at Phool Bagh where her memorial stands and is revered till today. The tomb is well maintained. Col Malleson in his book History of Indian Mutiny has paid rich tributes to her and has mentioned that she was driven to mutiny by the Company's maltreatment to her cause which hurt her dignity. He also has opined that Queen Lakshmi Bai will always be remembered for her contribution and supreme sacrifice to the cause of a exploitation free colonialism free independent India. Our deepest respect to the memory of Jhansi ki Rani Lakshmi Bai. Long live India's first War of Independence!





The writer is a travel enthusiast and history buff.





