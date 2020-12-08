Debut of 1st Colonel Commandant of remount veterinary and farm corps

Commandant Major General Md. Akbar Hossain was given rank badge by Senior Captain and Senior Subedar Major on Monday. -ISPR



Major General Md. Akbar Hossain, Commandant of Defense Services Command and Staff College at RV&F Depot in Savar Cantonment, on Monday (07-12-2020) Inaugurated as "1st Colonel Commandant" of the Corps (RV&FC). General Md. Akbar Hossain was given a guard of honor by a vigilante team from RV&FC, when he arrived at the venu. The newly appointed Colonel Commandant paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the outset of his valuable address to the military members present on the occasion. He also commended all the heroic freedom fighters, including the heroic fighters of RV&FC who sacrificed their lives in the liberation war in 1971.

