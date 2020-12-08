Barishal takes action to protect sculptures, murals

Security has been beefed up in different places including Barishal Shaheed Abdur Rob Press Club to protect the sculptures and murals of Bangabandhu. -AA



Security has been beefed up in different places of Barishal City and district to protect the sculptures and murals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and memorials of Liberation War. The special protection attempts of law enforcers started from Sunday morning.





The Barisal District police and Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) sources said the emergency measures were taken after the damaging sculpture of Bangabondhu in Kushtia. According to BMP sources, there are 14 murals and sculptures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at different places of Barishal city.





The places included sculpture at Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabad Barishal Press Club, murals at Bangabandhu Uddyan, Bangabandhu Auditorium, Barishal Divisional Commissioner's Office, Circuit House, Amir Kutir Sebak Colony, Barishal City Corporation Annex Bhaban adjacent to District and Metropolitan Awami League Office, Barisal University, etc.





Three uniformed policemen deployed at those spots 24-hours round the clock duty in two shifts, said superintendent of Police (SP), Barishal Saiful Islam. We instructed all of officer in charges of police stations of the district for taking special security measures to protect all the murals and sculptures related with father of the nation and war of liberation war, he added.





Barisal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shahabuddin Khan said security of law enforcers have been beefed up at various places in Barishal city since Saturday (December 5) night after vandalism of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture in Kushtia.





At the same time, the OC of the police stations under BMP have been directed to strengthen the security of the murals and sculptures of Bangabandhu. Besides, all the important sculptures and murals in the city and town are being brought under CCTV cameras, the BMP commissioner added. Muktijoddha Sangsad's former district commander Sheikh Kutbuddin said, we all have to come forward against the attack on the sculpture and murals of the father of the nation as well as against the attack on the spirit of the liberation war.







The Barishal district and metropolitan Awami League and its front organisations held processions and rallies in different parts of Barishal protesting damaging sculpture and murals of Banbgabondhu at 11am and 3 pm on Sunday. The procession marched from the city's Sohel Chattar to the city's main roads. Barishal district Awami League GS and former MP Talukder Mohammad Yunus and Metropolitan Awami League president Advocate AKM Jahangir Hossain addressed a in short rally.







--- Masuk Kamal. Barishal

Leave Your Comments