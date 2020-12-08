An agreement was signed at the National Press Club on Monday regarding setting up a flying dining in Cox’s Bazar. -AA



The entrepreneurs in Bangladesh for the first time are going to launch a flying dining restarurant at the Cox’s Bazar seabeach .







In this respect, flying dining all arrangements for having foods above 150 feet from the plain. Multination company ‘Your Travel’ will invest in the project. An agreement between ‘Your Travel’ Chairman Fayej Abu Bakkar Nawab and land owner Jobayer Chowdhury Manik was held at the Jahurul Hossain Hall of the National Press Club in the capital. Press Club General Secretary Farida Yasmin, ‘Your Travel’ director Dibia Pathak, manager Sanwar Shihab Khan, Big Beach Company Managing Director Jahangir Hasan and journalist Layekuzzaman were also present on the occasion.



