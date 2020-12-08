Rajshahi, Barishal eying to stay alive in Bangabandhu T20 Cup



With an aim to stay alive in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Fortune Barishal will take on Minister Group Rajshahi in their sixth game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The match starts at 1.30pm, BSS report. Barishal who are languishing at the bottom of the table with just one victory in five games, will be eliminated from the playoffs race straightway should they taste another defeat.





Knowing that a victory could only keep them alive in the tournament, they however vowed to come all guns blazing.Barishla pacer Abu Jayed Rahi said they will consider the match against Rajshahi as final in a bid to stay alive in the tournament."Tomorrow's (today) match is very important for us. We know a defeat could eliminate us from the tournament, so, we will consider the match as final game for us," Rahi said on Monday.



Rahi admitted that nothing has been going in their favour since the beginning of the tournament. He however stressed on the requirements of doing well in all three departments to win the game against Rajshahi."We couldn't amass a total which is needed to win a game. Bowling-wise we also didn't well. We couldn't dismiss or restrict any side in below par total. I think we need to do well and play as a unit," Rahi remarked.





What Rahi observed is that bowling variation is key in succeeding in the wicket in which the matches of the tournament are being played. Rahi, therefore, worked on his bowling variation, especially on slower delivery during the practice session."What I observed is that most of the batsmen got dismissed by slower delivery. It's not that the bowlers stress on express delivery to get wicket. Bowling variation is key in succeeding in this wicket. We are working on our variation," he informed.





While Fortune Barishal has its own problem, Rajshahi is not in good position either. Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Rajshahi won the first two games but they then suffered four straight defeats, which pushed them at the knife-edge of being eliminated from the playoffs race.Like Barishal, they will also be in danger if they taste a defeat in today's game.The latest Rajshahi defeat came at the hands of Gemcon Khulna as they were beaten by five wickets. Despite starting well, Rajshahi could amass just 145-5, a score that was not enough on this wicket.





Captain Shanto who struck 38 ball-55 in that match admitted that they have to fix their problems since their middle order couldn't capitalize on the start.

"We have problems aplenty. If we can't fix those problems, it will be tough for us to comeback in the tournament," Shanto said.But he is confident that the players will respond strongly as they stood on the verge of being eliminated from the tournament."The players however are keen to make good comeback, knowing that they need to break the losing jinx in a bid to stay alive in the tournament," he expected.





Leave Your Comments