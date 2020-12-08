Magura clinch JFA U-14 Women's Football championship title

Magura U-14 women's football team celebrating with the trophy after beating Rangpur U-14 women's football team in the final on Monday at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi. -BFF



Magura U-14 women's football team, came from behind, to clinch title of the National JFA U-14 National Women's Football Championship beating Rangpur U-14 women's football team by 3-1 goals in the final held on Monday at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi, BSS report.







In the day's final, Nobiron Khatun scored a brace in the 20th and 48th minutes while Arpita Biswas supported her with a lone goal in the 64th minute for Magura.





Khadiza scored the lone goal for Rangpur in the 14th minute of the match. Magura's captain Nobiron Khatun was named the player of the final for her impressive performance in the match while Suborna Khatun of the champions team was given the man of the tournament award. Reshmi Akter of Rangpur was named the most promising player of the championship. Arpira Biswas of Magura district emerged as highest scorer with nine goals in the meet while host Rajshahi U-14 football team got the fair play trophy award.





Besides, Naogaon District Sports Association was elected as best zonal venue. Rajshahi City Corporation mayor A H M Khairuzzaman Liton was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes while Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Abdul Zolil was present in the final as the special guest.





Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice president Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan (Manik), FIFA and AFC member and BFF women's wing's chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron, BFF member and referees committee's chairman Zakir Hossain, BFF member Mohammad Nurul Islam, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, BFF women's football committee's member Syed Riazul Karim, Rajshahi Divisional District Football Association president Mahfuzul Alam Loton, Rajshahi District Football Association president Mohammad Owahedun Nobi, Rajshahi District Sports Association vice president Shaheen Akter Reni and Rajshahi Mahanagar and Awami League general secretary Dablu Sarkar, among others, were present in the prize distribution ceremony.





Earlier, on way to the final, Rangpur district blanked host Rajshahi district by 2-0 goals in the first semifinal while Magura district drubbed Gaibandha district by 4-0 goals in the day's second semis to confirm their spot of final.





