Mash set to back in action with confident practice

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza who is all set to represent Gemcon Khulna in the ongoing Bangabandhu Cup T20, made a confident practice with ball on Monday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium as he will make a comeback to competitive cricket after a long gap of nine months.





Mashrafe entered Mirpur premises on Monday after 12.30 pm and started practice with running session at BCB Academy ground. After 10 minutes he went to the center wicket of the academy. He started bowling with trademark shot run-up.







However, the very first delivery of the first over was short length. The second was a wide delivery; even the fourth hit the stump. It went on like this till the fourth over. The Narail-Express got speed, length, swing everything he expected. Even he removed the stumps several time.





After bowling six overs he resumed running with a little rest. He took another ten minutes for running session. After doing practice for about an hour and a half, he confirmed media that he will join team hotel of Gemcon Khulna in the afternoon. Mashrafe's team star-studded Khulna has already confirmed play-off spot after securing fourth win of the tournament on Sunday foggy night. They thrashed helpless Fortune Barishal who are really under pressure with one win from five matches. Tamim-led Barishal are at the bottom of the table. Mashrafe's team Khulna will meet with topper Gazi Group Chattogram today at 6.00 pm. With the match Mashrafe is expected to return to action after nine months.





Earlier, The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held a lottery in its conference room on Sunday where four teams - Khulna, Fortune Barishal, Beximco Dhaka and Minister Rajshahi - had their names in a bowl. As it turned out, the board director Jalal Yunus announced Gemcon Khulna won the lottery in which they got Mashrafe Mortaza for rest of the fixtures. Mortaza passed a fitness test and also underwent a Covid-19 test on Sunday morning.







Mashrafe's last competitive match was a Dhaka Premier League game for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club against Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity as far back as March 16. By then, he had resigned as Bangladesh's ODI captain, having led his team to a 3-0 sweep in the ODI series against Zimbabwe earlier that month.



The competitive cricket was postponed due With Covid-19 outbreak in the country as Mashrafe has not played any competitive cricket like his national teammates. In the meanwhile, Mashrafe himself suffered in Corona. His family members also suffered. As a result, he was not seen at the BCB practice during the Coronation or even at the President's Cup in October. Finally Mash returned to practice with the ball on last Tuesday.





Mashrafe missed the starting matches of the ongoing 5-team tournament due to hamstring injury. That is why he was not included in the players' draft of the tournament.











