The second wave of corona cures mental problems



The second wave of corona virus infection can cause severe physical illness in humans that can affect all aspects of your life. Your relationships, activities, beliefs and your social interactions can all be affected. Severe illness can make you depressed, anxious, scared or angry. And 'psychological disorientation' has increased. Particularly among people, the fear of being infected with corona, the risk of infection of nearby people, the fear of death, uncertainty about livelihood and financial crisis are creating stress. Patients with coronary heart disease, homeless people and professionals who go out of the house in an emergency are at the highest risk of mental health.





In addition, many have already committed suicide due to panic and frustration due to corona Due to corona, people are forced to maintain social or physical distance from each other This is having an effect on mental health Children, the elderly and women are under increasing pressure. In December last year, an unknown new corona virus spread from Wuhan, China. In the absence of any antidotes and drugs, the emphasis is on maintaining social or physical distance from the infection, the problem being that physical contact is necessary for mental health.





This is because touch regulates the release of various hormones in the body, which gives rise to the necessary sensations and relieves stress. Positive touch increases the secretion of hormones called dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin in the human body and reduces the release of cortisol, which creates a positive feeling. Inspiration, satisfaction, security, stress relief Etc. 8 Avoiding self-touch for a long time can create emotional distance The child's co-development may be hindered It can reduce immunity and create extra stress. "As a result, children and the elderly are most at risk and insecure. Adults can behave like a child in this situation.







Children can become irritable or restless To be sensitive to them, women's health at this time should also be given special attention. "Women's pre-menstrual depression, postpartum depression, post-menstrual symptoms or depression in women in their fifties, hormonal imbalances, etc. require special attention. Prioritize their needs Be sensitive and cooperate Avoid all forms of violence against women, gardening and pet care, regular sleep, eating, physical activity, virtual social networking, healthy recreation, gardening and even cooking to reduce stress. Helps: Today I wrote a special column on mental illness, Dr. MM Majed, a prominent homeopathic researcher in Bangladesh and editor and publisher of daily health information, writes in his column.Ignorance, unconsciousness and superstition about mental illness Many do not want. Symptoms of hearing loss, misconceptions, unreasonable suspicions, abnormal changes in behavior or speech, conversion disorder (also known as hysteria)





Many people believe that it is the effect of jinn and ghosts, magic, sorcery, amulets and loose wind. If the relatives are affected by these problems, they also seek treatment through oil-reading, water-reading, amulets, scrub-blowing, 'chain therapy' etc. For many, the symptoms of mental illness are age guilt, procrastination for marriage, posture or breakup. Their belief in treatment - 'there is no medicine for myrrh.' Many people do not want to accept that sometimes physical symptoms can be caused by mental illness. As a result, they do not pay attention to mental problems and are preoccupied with physical symptoms. Modern medicine for the treatment of mental illness was discovered in the early fifties. With the passage of time, the treatment of mental illness also progressed, new drugs were discovered, the successful application of those drugs plays an effective role in the control of mental illness. But negative attitudes about psychiatric drugs still exist in our country.





Homoeopathic Solution: Does Mental Health Mean Empty of Emotions? Hahnemann has proven that the treatment of any physical ailment is the root cause of most mental illnesses, the primary medical symptoms for a mental patient. Knox Introduction, Thuja, Sulfur Aram Met, Platinum, Pulsatilla, Stramonium, Viretram, Ignesia, Netram Muer, Acid Fos, Lakesis, China, Bufo Rana, Coculus indica, Barita Muer and many more.



The writer is Co-Chairman, Homeopathy Research and Training Center.





