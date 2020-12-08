Nazi WW2 enigma machine discovered in Baltic Sea



German divers exploring the Baltic Sea for leftover fishing nets came across a rare Enigma cipher machine used by the Nazi military in the second world war, which they assume was thrown overboard from a scuttled submarine, reports Reuters. Divers thought they had found a typewriter entangled in a net on the seabed of Gelting Bay. The historical importance of the discovery, however, was soon realized by underwater archaeologist Florian Huber. Huber said that he has "made many exciting and strange discoveries in the past 20 years, but never dreamt that he would one day find one of the legendary Enigma machines."







The Nazi army used machines to transmit and receive coded messages during World War Two, but British cryptographers cracked the code, helping the Allies gain an edge in the naval fight to control the Atlantic. At the Bletchley Park Codebreaking Center, the British team led by Alan Turing is credited with untangling the code, shortening the war and saving thousands of lives. "We suspect our Enigma went overboard in the course of this event," said Huber, of The Kiel-based company Submaris, which carries out underwater exploration missions.







The Enigma unit, which looks like a typewriter, consists mainly of a keyboard and wheels that encrypted messages. While several hundred thousand machines have been made, only a few hundred are known to exist. They sell for tens of thousands of euros at auctions. The findings made by divers working on behalf of WWF to find discarded fishing nets that threaten marine life, will be sent to the Museum of Archeology in Schleswig.





