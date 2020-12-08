Eight dead in road crash



At least eight people have been killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a bus and two autorickshaws in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj.





The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Satahail area in the upazila around 4 pm Monday, according to police.





The authorities have so far been able to identify six of the dead as Samirun Begum, 28, her infant daughter Maria Akhter, 2, Halima Begum, 25, Antar Mia, 22, Liza Akhter, 19, Kitab Ali, 30.





The injured have been admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and a few other local hospitals.





Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Nabiganj Police Station, said that a Sylhet-bound BRTC bus from Cumilla slammed into two autorickshaws travelling in the opposite direction, with all the vehicles falling into a roadside ditch after the collision, said OC Azizur.







Eight people died on the spot, he added.





Locals along with members of Nabiganj and Sherpur Highway Police and two units of the Nabiganj and Shayestaganj Fire Service recovered the bodies during a two-hour long rescue operation, said Sherpur Highway Police OC Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan.









