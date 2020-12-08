Modi opens construction of metro rail project in Agra



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated the construction work of the metro rail project in Agra, the city of the Taj Mahal, in a move which is expected to cater to more than six million tourists who visit the place every year, report media.





The Agra metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connects the city's major tourist attractions like the 17th-century monument of love Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.





The project will also benefit the 2.6 million population of Agra city, officials said, adding it would provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transport system to the city. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 8,379.62 crore which will be completed in five years, they said. Speaking on the occasion, Modi termed tourism as a sector in which there are means of earning for everyone and said not only has the government increased the number of countries covered under the e-Visa scheme, but also reduced the tax on hotel room tariff significantly.





