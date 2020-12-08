'BNP candidates being barred from campaign'



BNP candidates are being barred from electioneering in different areas across the country ahead of the local government elections, said BNP acting office secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince.He was addressing a press conference on Monday ahead of the elections to different upazilas, municipalities and union parishad polls scheduled to be held on December 10, reports UNB.





Prince said, "Our candidates are being barred from electioneering in different areas ahead of the local government elections, and our leaders and activists are being regularly threatened, intimidated while their houses are being raided."







"On behalf of the BNP, we call on the Election Commission to create a congenial environment for the upcoming local government elections. Create a festive mood in the polls-bound areas by removing fear from voters' minds taking appropriate measures," said Prince."There is no conducive environment for voting in the upcoming local government elections…we urge the Election Commission to play the role of a 'referee' instead of being loyal to the government and the ruling party," the BNP leader said.







