'Find out instigators behind vandalism'



Awami League advisory council member and spokesman of the central 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu on Monday said the instigators, who were behind damage of the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, must be identified.





In a statement of the 14-party alliance, he said, Bangabandhu, Bangalees and Bangladesh are inseparable words, reports BSS.





Any strike to Bangabandhu's sculpture means hurt to the heart of Bengalees and Bangladesh, which is an unforgivable crime, he said.







Amu expressed deep concern and strongly condemned over vandalism of an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu in Kushtia.Those who vandalised the Bangabandhu's sculpture do not believe in the country's independence, its sovereignty and liberation war, he added.The 14-party alliance spokesman said they are the ghosts of Pakistan and also do not believe in the country's constitution. These anti-liberation ones should severely be punished for violating the constitution, he added.





Amu said those who vandalised the Bangabandhu's sculpture and want to implement the agendas of Pakistan must be brought to justice.He called upon the leaders and workers of the 14 central parties and the country's people to remain alert against any intrigue of the anti-liberation forces aiming to implement the ideology of Bangabandhu and the spirit of the 1971 liberation war.





Leave Your Comments