Romania election: Prime Minister Orban resigns after election defeat



Ludovic Orban, Romania's center-right prime minister, resigned Monday after the populist opposition Social Democrats (PSD) party won around 30% of votes with roughly 95% of ballots counted. "I'm not clinging to any post," Orban said, albeit adding that he did intend to participate in upcoming negotiations on a potential coalition government, reports DW. Orban's centrist National Liberal Party (PNL) came in second, with 24.2%-24.7% of votes for the two houses. The centrist alliance USR-Plus, a likely coalition partner for the Liberals, won 15.4% of votes. Orban said earlier Monday that coalition talks with the PSD were out of the question. However, he did not provide a clear explanation for how his party plans to form a new governing majority.







"Talks to form a majority ... won't be long ... this country needs a government as soon as possible," Orban told supporters, adding that his party had four potential coalition partners to form a majority.Despite dissatisfaction with the coronavirus pandemic response, Orban had gained support for the PNL by pledging to modernize the country and maintain a "pro-European" path.





Leave Your Comments