New law to mandate razakars' list



The government is planning to enact a new law with the provision of preparing a list of the Bengalis who collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during the Liberation War of 1971, commonly referred to as Razakars.





A draft of the 'National Freedom Fighters Council Act, 2020' was approved by the cabinet in a virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, reports bdnews24.com.





Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Anwarul said a National Freedom Fighters Council Act had been passed in 2002 but that law fails to fully meet the needs of the present time.Therefore, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has prepared a new draft of the National Freedom Fighters Council Act, which if passed, will see the previous law be repealed.





"The Muktijoddha Council will make a recommendation to the government to prepare a list and gazette of those who collaborated with the invading forces during the Liberation War from March 26 to December 16, 1971 as members of the Razakar, Al-Badr or Al-Shams forces or as members of any paramilitary forces engaged in armed struggle against the independence or liberation of Bangladesh."





The secretary pointed out that such a provision was absent from the 2002 law and said, "The issue of making a list of Razakars has been included in the draft. Not everything in the law has been laid out in detail, but the rule will cover all the issues."For instance, the rules supplementing the law will explain what is meant by anti-independence forces. Let the law be passed first, then there will be the rules."





The calls for a list of collaborators have been growing louder since the war crimes trials began almost a decade ago. In light of this, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq published a list of 10,789 people who opposed the independence of Bangladesh in a press conference on Dec 15, 2019, a day before Victory Day.





But the list was subsequently taken aside for corrections amid public outrage and criticism as it included the names of several freedom fighters, martyrs and their family members.





Leave Your Comments