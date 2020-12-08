Sedition charges against three Islamist leaders

From left: Hefajat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Md Mamunul Haque, Hefajat Ameer Junayed Babunagari and senior Naib-e-Ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim. -AA



Hefajat Ameer Junayed Babunagari and two other Islamist leaders Mamunul Haque and Sayed Faizul Karim were accused in two cases of sedition for defaming Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the name of opposing his statue.





Mamunul Haque is the joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam while Sayed Faizul Karim is the senior Nayeb-e-Amir of Islami Andolon Bangladesh.





Muktijuddho Moncho President Aminul Islam Bulbul on Monday filed one case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder.







Bangabandhu Foundation founder Moshiur Malek filed the other case against Mamunul with the same court.





Taking the cases into cognizance, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder issued an order asking Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate into the cases and submit the reports by January 7.





In reaction to the cases, Babunagari said that they were sued as they spoke against the sculptures to spread the message of the Quran and Hadith.





In a Facebook post, Babunagari's personal secretary In'amul Hasan Faruqi said that Babunagari had taken the news gladly after being informed about the cases.





"The cases will help our Najat [salvation] and it's our good luck," Babunagari said.

