ADB approves $50 mln loan for Bangladesh





Severely COVID-19 affected microenterprisesin Bangladesh provided with $50 million loan to help restore the economicactivities by The Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The loan will scale up the ongoingMicroenterprise Development Project, approved by ADB in 2018 to provide a $50million credit line to Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), a governmentdevelopment finance and capacity building organisation.

Under the ongoing project, the PKSF, throughits 77 partner organisations, has so far provided loans to 39,580microenterprises, generating 91,430 jobs in rural areas.

The new credit line to the PKSF will provideloans to at least an additional 30,000 microenterprises affected by COVID-19,70 percent of which are women-led. The project will strengthen the capacity of120 partner microfinance institutions in microenterprise lending, such ascredit appraisal, pricing, and financial and portfolio management andmonitoring.

It will expand the application of the pilotmobile-based microenterprise financing application to an additional 10,000borrowers, which facilitates loan applications, disbursement, and collection.The project will identify three additional microenterprise products forexpansion and support microenterprise cluster development.

ADB Principal Country Specialist forBangladesh Jyotsana Varma said the additional financing will supplement theongoing project by injecting liquidity in the rural economy by providingcheaper financing to microenterprises, helping them continue their business andretain their employees, especially women entrepreneurs who have been heavilyhit by the pandemic.

He said that the project will increase accessto financing from microfinance institutions and further contribute to thegrowth of microenterprises in the country.

