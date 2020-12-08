Tangail road crash leaves five dead





Head-on collision between two trucks leftfive people dead and one injured in Tangail Sadar Upazila.

Accordingto OC Md Kamal Hossain of the highway police’s Elenga outpost, around 4:30 amon Tuesday incident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail Bangabandhu Bridge highway inthe Badekoya area of Rabna Bypass.

Deasesed identification is still unknown. Atruck was transporting tomatoes from North Bengal to Dhaka and the other truckwas heading towards North Bengal from Dhaka with engine parts.

“The driver of the Dhaka-bound vehicle inadvertentlychanged lanes at the U-turn of Rabna bypass. It then collided head-on withanother truck coming from the opposite direction.”

The locals immediately started to rescue theinjured after the accident. Later, the fire service also joined the rescueoperation.

“Several day labourers were going towardsNorth Bengal in the truck carrying engine parts. When the truck overturnedduring the collision, they were crushed by the heavy machinery,” Aminul Islam,a local resident who took part in the rescue operation, told bdnews24.com.

Four people died on the spot. Two others wererushed to Tangail Sadar Hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries,said OC Kamal.

