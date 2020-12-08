Damaging Bangabandhu's sculpture: 4 placed on remand

A Kushita court on Tuesday placed on remandfour people, who were arrested in connection with the damage of a sculpture ofBangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Kushtia Senior Judicial Magistrate EnamulHaque passed the order when police produced them before the court seeking10-day and seven-day remand for them respectively.

Those who are remanded are—Abu Bakkar aliasMithun, 19, Sabuj Islam alias Nahid, 20—students of Kushtia Ibn Masud RMadrasah at Jugiya Paschimpara in the town and Al Amin, 27 and Yusuf Ali, 26—two teachers of the madrasha.

Of them, the students were placed on five-dayremand while the teachers were put on four-day remand each.

On December 4, an under-constructionsculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalized in Kushtia.

Police on December 5 arrested four people,including two teachers of Kushtia Ibn Masud R Madrasah at Jugiya Paschimpara inthe town in connection with the vandalism.

Two cases have been filed on Monday againstthree people, including Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh chief Junaid Babunagari fortheir remarks opposing the setting up of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ssculptures.

President of Muktijoddha Mancha Aminul IslamBulbul and executive president and founder of Bangabandhu Foundation AdvocateMoshiur Malek filed the cases with the court of Dhaka Chief MetropolitanMagistrate Satyabrata Shikder.

Besides, the High Court asked the authoritiesconcerned to take measures to ensure the security of all sculptures ofBangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman across the country.

